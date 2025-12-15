$42.190.08
Massive Russian attacks complicated the operation of the energy system in the south and east of Ukraine - State Energy Supervision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

About 430,000 consumers in the south remain without electricity, and extended blackout schedules are being applied in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

Massive Russian attacks complicated the operation of the energy system in the south and east of Ukraine - State Energy Supervision

Massive Russian attacks have complicated the operation of the energy system in the south and east of Ukraine. This was stated by the acting head of the State Energy Supervision Anatoliy Zamulko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

As Zamulko noted, significant outages have been recorded in the south of Ukraine, particularly in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. And although energy workers are working to restore electricity supply, about 430,000 consumers are still without power.

The overall state of the energy system remains tense. Massive attacks that occurred on Saturday and are repeated daily reduce the level of reliability of electricity supply to consumers.

- he noted.

The situation in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions is also very difficult - there is an insufficient amount of generation there, and long-term shutdown schedules are applied.

Balancing the energy system is currently complicated due to damage to powerful networks and facilities of NEC "Ukrenergo", which affects electricity supply schedules. At the same time, emergency recovery work is carried out around the clock.

 - Zamulko stated.

He added that the shutdown schedules are being reviewed to minimize inconvenience for the population and ensure critical infrastructure.

Recall

According to a KMIS poll, more than 57% of Ukrainians stated that the reason for the lack of light is Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy. Another 29% blame the Ukrainian authorities for this: they believe that the authorities have taken insufficient measures to prepare for massive Russian shelling.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
