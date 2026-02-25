$43.260.03
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 10445 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 11911 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 20062 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 19304 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 23495 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 21425 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18813 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22894 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29598 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Publications
Exclusives
Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Hungary is strengthening the protection of its energy infrastructure and deploying troops near key facilities. This decision was made after the halt of oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline on January 27.

Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the strengthening of energy infrastructure protection and the deployment of military units near key facilities. The decision was made after an extraordinary meeting of the Defense Council, convened due to the halt in oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline. This is reported by ORIGO, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Orbán concluded an extraordinary meeting of the Defense Council due to the halt in oil supplies. According to preliminary information, he announced that the protection of critical energy infrastructure would be strengthened, and soldiers would be stationed near key facilities.

Oil has not been flowing to Hungary via the "Druzhba" pipeline since January 27, and, according to data, the halt is not due to technical but political reasons, the post states.

We will not succumb to blackmail

- stated Viktor Orbán.

According to the Prime Minister, the Ukrainian government is putting pressure on Hungary and Slovakia and may be preparing to disrupt the operation of the Hungarian energy system.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced the decision to deploy military personnel near key energy facilities.

We will also deploy soldiers and necessary equipment to repel attacks near key energy facilities

- emphasized Viktor Orbán.

According to other data, the police are conducting enhanced patrols around designated power plants, distribution stations, and control centers, and a ban on drone flights has been introduced in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to disrupt the entire EU support package for Ukraine ahead of the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, including a €90 billion loan, due to disputes over energy supplies.

Alla Kiosak

