Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the strengthening of energy infrastructure protection and the deployment of military units near key facilities. The decision was made after an extraordinary meeting of the Defense Council, convened due to the halt in oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline. This is reported by ORIGO, transmitted by UNN.

Details

Orbán concluded an extraordinary meeting of the Defense Council due to the halt in oil supplies. According to preliminary information, he announced that the protection of critical energy infrastructure would be strengthened, and soldiers would be stationed near key facilities.

Oil has not been flowing to Hungary via the "Druzhba" pipeline since January 27, and, according to data, the halt is not due to technical but political reasons, the post states.

We will not succumb to blackmail - stated Viktor Orbán.

According to the Prime Minister, the Ukrainian government is putting pressure on Hungary and Slovakia and may be preparing to disrupt the operation of the Hungarian energy system.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced the decision to deploy military personnel near key energy facilities.

We will also deploy soldiers and necessary equipment to repel attacks near key energy facilities - emphasized Viktor Orbán.

According to other data, the police are conducting enhanced patrols around designated power plants, distribution stations, and control centers, and a ban on drone flights has been introduced in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to disrupt the entire EU support package for Ukraine ahead of the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, including a €90 billion loan, due to disputes over energy supplies.