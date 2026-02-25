SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of Justice

SAP and NABU announced new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of funds from the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine during the purchase of 1285 multifunctional devices. This was reported by the SAP press service, UNN reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives announced new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of funds from the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine during the purchase of 1285 multifunctional devices. - the statement says.

The investigation established that the individuals used a similar scheme during the procurement of services for the modernization of the hardware and software complex. According to the developed plan, ministry officials, in order to purchase multifunctional devices, organized the introduction of appropriate changes to the budget for 2021. Subsequently, in order to form an inflated expected cost of procurement, requests for commercial offers were sent to a private company and other, pre-determined, companies, and "necessary" responses were received.

To create the appearance of competition, the participants in the scheme ensured the formal participation in the bidding of another enterprise, whose tender offer was deemed less commercially attractive than that of the controlled company.

As a result, the ministry purchased multifunctional devices at an inflated price, and the state lost over 8.9 million hryvnias. The money obtained in this way was transferred by the perpetrators to the accounts of business entities with signs of fictitiousness.

Recall

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for embezzling 10 million hryvnias of state funds in procurements for digital modernization. Among the defendants are the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as well as the current head and deputy of departmental departments.