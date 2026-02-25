SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of Justice

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
06:05 PM • 20 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 1026 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 4216 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 7494 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 16883 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 16048 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 16259 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 26747 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21962 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 25306 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.7m/s
89%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's EU accession in 2027 is unrealistic - Austrian government ministerFebruary 25, 08:33 AM • 6490 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 23906 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 12391 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 16399 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the countryFebruary 25, 12:05 PM • 16768 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 16886 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 26748 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 49144 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 58987 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 76761 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Jonas Gahr Støre
Kaori Sakamoto
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
Lviv
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 20708 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 24348 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 26870 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 30608 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38894 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Gold

SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

SAP and NABU announced new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of funds from the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. The state lost over UAH 8.9 million on the purchase of 1285 multifunctional devices.

SAP and NABU exposed a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of Justice

SAP and NABU announced new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of funds from the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine during the purchase of 1285 multifunctional devices. This was reported by the SAP press service, UNN reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives announced new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of funds from the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine during the purchase of 1285 multifunctional devices.

- the statement says.

The investigation established that the individuals used a similar scheme during the procurement of services for the modernization of the hardware and software complex. According to the developed plan, ministry officials, in order to purchase multifunctional devices, organized the introduction of appropriate changes to the budget for 2021. Subsequently, in order to form an inflated expected cost of procurement, requests for commercial offers were sent to a private company and other, pre-determined, companies, and "necessary" responses were received.

To create the appearance of competition, the participants in the scheme ensured the formal participation in the bidding of another enterprise, whose tender offer was deemed less commercially attractive than that of the controlled company.

As a result, the ministry purchased multifunctional devices at an inflated price, and the state lost over 8.9 million hryvnias. The money obtained in this way was transferred by the perpetrators to the accounts of business entities with signs of fictitiousness.

Recall

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for embezzling 10 million hryvnias of state funds in procurements for digital modernization. Among the defendants are the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as well as the current head and deputy of departmental departments.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Technology
State budget
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine