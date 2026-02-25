$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 234 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 12409 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 13406 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 14124 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 23697 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21124 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 24624 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22106 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 19074 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 23155 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 21205 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 21683 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 9952 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 14234 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 14604 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 12429 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 23710 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 47379 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 57322 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 74991 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Jonas Gahr Støre
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
Hungary
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 19625 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 23270 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 25710 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 29746 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38049 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The first month of spring in Ukraine is expected to be within the climatic norm, with an average monthly temperature of 1-7 degrees Celsius. March will begin under the influence of an anticyclone, which will provide predominantly calm weather without significant precipitation at the start of the month.

Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?

The first month of spring in Ukraine is expected to be mostly within the climatic norm. The average monthly temperature will be 1-7 degrees Celsius, and the amount of precipitation will not exceed average values. This was reported to UNN journalist by forecaster Natalia Ptukha.

Details

According to the forecaster, March will begin under the influence of an anticyclone. A field of high atmospheric pressure will prevail, so no significant precipitation is predicted at the beginning of the month. In most regions, the daytime temperature will be above zero.

The first decade of March will indeed have a deficit of precipitation, because an anticyclonic weather pattern will prevail. A field of high atmospheric pressure will dominate over Eastern Europe. This will ensure mostly calm weather, at least in the first five days we do not expect precipitation. Separate fronts are possible in the northeast, but their intensity will still be clarified 

- Ptukha emphasizes.

The average monthly temperature, according to the forecaster, will be 1-7 degrees Celsius, and in the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions, it may be 1.5-2.5 degrees higher than the norm. The amount of precipitation is expected to be within 30-53 mm, in mountainous areas  60-98 mm.

Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded20.02.26, 18:35 • 31406 views

Regarding the temperature indicators of the first decade, in the daytime hours they will be quite spring-like, comfortable, close to the norm. In the night hours, there may be a slight minus, especially due to clearings and less cloudiness. Starting from February 28 and throughout the first decade of March, daytime maximums are already positive values. And night minimums can still be negative in the northern and northeastern regions 

- says the forecaster.

At the same time, the expert reminds that March is a transitional and contrasting month. Historically, it has shown both almost summer temperatures and severe frosts. However, this year a gradual increase in temperature without sharp jumps is predicted.

March can be very contrasting. According to historical data, maximum temperatures reached 18-29 degrees Celsius, and minimums 20-33 degrees below zero. This year we see a gradual increase in temperature. It's good that there is still a slight minus at night, because it prevents snow from melting too sharply and restrains the rise of water levels in rivers  

- the expert emphasizes.

Thus, the beginning of spring is expected to be calm, with moderate warming and no sharp weather changes.

Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment24.02.26, 11:05 • 57320 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine