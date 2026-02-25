Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?

The first month of spring in Ukraine is expected to be mostly within the climatic norm. The average monthly temperature will be 1-7 degrees Celsius, and the amount of precipitation will not exceed average values. This was reported to UNN journalist by forecaster Natalia Ptukha.

Details

According to the forecaster, March will begin under the influence of an anticyclone. A field of high atmospheric pressure will prevail, so no significant precipitation is predicted at the beginning of the month. In most regions, the daytime temperature will be above zero.

The first decade of March will indeed have a deficit of precipitation, because an anticyclonic weather pattern will prevail. A field of high atmospheric pressure will dominate over Eastern Europe. This will ensure mostly calm weather, at least in the first five days we do not expect precipitation. Separate fronts are possible in the northeast, but their intensity will still be clarified - Ptukha emphasizes.

The average monthly temperature, according to the forecaster, will be 1-7 degrees Celsius, and in the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions, it may be 1.5-2.5 degrees higher than the norm. The amount of precipitation is expected to be within 30-53 mm, in mountainous areas 60-98 mm.

Regarding the temperature indicators of the first decade, in the daytime hours they will be quite spring-like, comfortable, close to the norm. In the night hours, there may be a slight minus, especially due to clearings and less cloudiness. Starting from February 28 and throughout the first decade of March, daytime maximums are already positive values. And night minimums can still be negative in the northern and northeastern regions - says the forecaster.

At the same time, the expert reminds that March is a transitional and contrasting month. Historically, it has shown both almost summer temperatures and severe frosts. However, this year a gradual increase in temperature without sharp jumps is predicted.

March can be very contrasting. According to historical data, maximum temperatures reached 18-29 degrees Celsius, and minimums 20-33 degrees below zero. This year we see a gradual increase in temperature. It's good that there is still a slight minus at night, because it prevents snow from melting too sharply and restrains the rise of water levels in rivers - the expert emphasizes.

Thus, the beginning of spring is expected to be calm, with moderate warming and no sharp weather changes.

