Negotiations on the war in Ukraine proved more difficult than expected in the US - Vance

US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 4184 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 7470 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 16866 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 16040 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 16255 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 26740 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21961 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 25303 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22576 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
Ukraine's EU accession in 2027 is unrealistic - Austrian government minister
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in Bukovina
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 16867 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 26741 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 49138 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 58983 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Jonas Gahr Støre
Kaori Sakamoto
Ukraine
Norway
Lviv
Germany
Hungary
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacation
Negotiations on the war in Ukraine proved more difficult than expected in the US - Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that peace negotiations on the war in Ukraine turned out to be significantly more difficult than expected. However, Washington sees some progress in the dialogue with both sides of the conflict.

Negotiations on the war in Ukraine proved more difficult than expected in the US - Vance

The US acknowledges that peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine have proven significantly more difficult than previously expected, but Washington sees some progress in the dialogue with both sides of the conflict. This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance on FOX News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Vance, the US presidential administration is conducting balanced and targeted negotiations with both Ukraine and Russia, despite the fundamental positions held by each side.

"We are having very thoughtful conversations with both the Russians and the Ukrainians. Obviously, Russia has its red lines, Ukraine has its own. The President has engaged the entire team, starting with Marco Rubio, to try to stop the killing," Vance said.

He admitted that resolving the war has proven significantly more difficult than previously expected.

"It's hard. As the President has said many times, he thought this would be the easiest war to solve. I agreed with him. But it turned out to be much more complicated," the Vice President noted.

At the same time, Vance emphasized that the US currently sees some progress in the negotiations.

"I believe we are moving forward. We are seeing progress with both the Russians and the Ukrainians. We will just keep working. Ultimately, either we will succeed in achieving a result, or we won't," he said.

According to the Vice President, the US President maintains cautious optimism about the possibility of ending the war.

"Right now, the President has cautious optimism that we can bring this to a successful conclusion. This war is bad for the world and bad for America, so we will continue to work on it," J.D. Vance concluded.

Recall

Moscow believes that a personal meeting of the leaders of Russia, the US, and Ukraine makes sense only at the final stage of negotiations, while separate contacts between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky are currently in question.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Fox News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine