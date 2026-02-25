The US acknowledges that peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine have proven significantly more difficult than previously expected, but Washington sees some progress in the dialogue with both sides of the conflict. This was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance on FOX News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Vance, the US presidential administration is conducting balanced and targeted negotiations with both Ukraine and Russia, despite the fundamental positions held by each side.

"We are having very thoughtful conversations with both the Russians and the Ukrainians. Obviously, Russia has its red lines, Ukraine has its own. The President has engaged the entire team, starting with Marco Rubio, to try to stop the killing," Vance said.

He admitted that resolving the war has proven significantly more difficult than previously expected.

"It's hard. As the President has said many times, he thought this would be the easiest war to solve. I agreed with him. But it turned out to be much more complicated," the Vice President noted.

At the same time, Vance emphasized that the US currently sees some progress in the negotiations.

"I believe we are moving forward. We are seeing progress with both the Russians and the Ukrainians. We will just keep working. Ultimately, either we will succeed in achieving a result, or we won't," he said.

According to the Vice President, the US President maintains cautious optimism about the possibility of ending the war.

"Right now, the President has cautious optimism that we can bring this to a successful conclusion. This war is bad for the world and bad for America, so we will continue to work on it," J.D. Vance concluded.

Recall

Moscow believes that a personal meeting of the leaders of Russia, the US, and Ukraine makes sense only at the final stage of negotiations, while separate contacts between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky are currently in question.