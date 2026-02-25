$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
04:34 PM • 142 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 726 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 12708 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 13600 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 14288 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 23905 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21237 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 24758 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22173 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 19119 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.5m/s
92%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 21415 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 21916 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 10209 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 14443 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 14817 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 12708 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 23906 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 47479 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 57421 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 75105 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Jonas Gahr Støre
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
Hungary
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 19690 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 23335 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 25790 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 29798 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38099 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Starting March 1, pensions and insurance payments for millions of Ukrainians will be indexed by 12.1%. This increase exceeds the inflation rate and will cover almost all major types of pensions.

In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko

Starting March 1, pensions and insurance payments for millions of Ukrainians will be indexed by 12.1%. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the increase exceeds last year's inflation rate and will help maintain people's income levels amid rising prices. The government also continues the practice of indexing pensions assigned between 2021 and 2025. This restores fairness for pensioners whose payments were previously not subject to indexation.

The recalculation will happen automatically and will cover almost all main types of pensions — old-age, military, disability, survivor's, as well as other special pensions for former local government employees, civil servants, and scientists 

- added the Prime Minister.

The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended11.02.26, 15:50 • 139316 views

Also, according to Svyrydenko, minimum pension payments for people with disabilities due to war, combatants, and insurance payments for citizens affected by accidents have been indexed. From April 1, working pensioners will automatically have their pensions recalculated taking into account updated seniority and/or earnings.

All payments are secured within the budget of the Pension Fund. The state consistently fulfills its social obligations and continues to care for people, ensuring timely pension increases even in wartime 

- she summarized.

The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announced13.02.26, 12:19 • 19017 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPoliticsFinance
State budget
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine