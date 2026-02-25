In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko

Starting March 1, pensions and insurance payments for millions of Ukrainians will be indexed by 12.1%. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the increase exceeds last year's inflation rate and will help maintain people's income levels amid rising prices. The government also continues the practice of indexing pensions assigned between 2021 and 2025. This restores fairness for pensioners whose payments were previously not subject to indexation.

The recalculation will happen automatically and will cover almost all main types of pensions — old-age, military, disability, survivor's, as well as other special pensions for former local government employees, civil servants, and scientists - added the Prime Minister.

The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended

Also, according to Svyrydenko, minimum pension payments for people with disabilities due to war, combatants, and insurance payments for citizens affected by accidents have been indexed. From April 1, working pensioners will automatically have their pensions recalculated taking into account updated seniority and/or earnings.

All payments are secured within the budget of the Pension Fund. The state consistently fulfills its social obligations and continues to care for people, ensuring timely pension increases even in wartime - she summarized.

The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announced