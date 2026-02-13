$42.990.04
MIM-104 Patriot

The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin stated that a pension of 6,000 hryvnias will be available after a comprehensive pension reform. The draft law provides for a guaranteed basic old-age payment, which cannot be lower than 6,000 hryvnias.

The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announced

Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin answered the question of when pensions would reach six thousand hryvnias. According to him, this will happen after a comprehensive pension reform. He stated this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

Pension reform is the second block. In particular, we must understand that the Pension Fund budget for this year provides for an average pension of six and a half thousand hryvnias. We cannot consider this sufficient for a decent life. And more than 4.3 million pensioners receive an old-age pension below six thousand hryvnias

 - noted the minister.

According to Uliutin, the design of the new pension model has already been completed.

We have already completed the design of the new pension model and are finalizing the corresponding draft law, which provides for a guaranteed basic age payment that cannot be lower than 6,000 thousand

- he reported.

Recall

In Ukraine, the procedure for physical identification of pensioners has been resumed, which caused discussions due to the suspension of payments to hundreds of thousands of people. This procedure, which was in effect before the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to prevent fraud and double payments, especially for those in occupied territories or abroad.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Retirement age
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine