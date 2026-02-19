Zelenskyy: I doubt that negotiating teams can resolve territorial issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doubts that the issue of territories between Ukraine and the Russian Federation can be resolved by negotiating teams. The head of state stated this in an interview with Piers Morgan, reports UNN.

According to Zelenskyy, in any case, the peace agreement must be approved by the Ukrainian people.

I am not sure that our teams can really resolve the issue of territories. Of course, it depends on our people in any case, ultimately, it is our people who must accept this peace agreement or not, and not someone else in the world. And it does not depend on whether the country is strong or the leader is strong, or not. It depends on the Ukrainian people - said the President.

He also noted that territorial issues can be tried to be resolved "at the level of three leaders," while Ukraine "does not trust Putin and Russians personally."

At the trilateral talks in Geneva, Ukraine and Russia achieved significant progress, agreeing to inform the leaders and continue working on a peace agreement. According to White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, another round of talks will take place.

