Zelenskyy: I doubt that negotiating teams can resolve territorial issues

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 11853 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 27483 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 24475 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 35315 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 25554 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 19951 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 23470 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 25231 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 18038 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18763 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4.3m/s
81%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Footballer Danylo Kolesnyk told his version of the conflict with TCC representativesVideoFebruary 18, 02:54 PM • 5104 views
Admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympic Games - Ukraine reactedFebruary 18, 04:08 PM • 4146 views
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"PhotoFebruary 18, 04:34 PM • 8412 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 12465 views
Daryna Chalyk's Olympic debut: what place did Ukraine achieve in the women's biathlon relay06:31 PM • 4596 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 12488 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 27487 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 23861 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 35325 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 61304 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideo07:06 PM • 3316 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 16336 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 18418 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 23877 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 36318 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Zelenskyy: I doubt that negotiating teams can resolve territorial issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

President Zelenskyy expressed doubts that negotiating teams can resolve territorial issues between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, a peace agreement must be approved by the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy: I doubt that negotiating teams can resolve territorial issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doubts that the issue of territories between Ukraine and the Russian Federation can be resolved by negotiating teams. The head of state stated this in an interview with Piers Morgan, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, in any case, the peace agreement must be approved by the Ukrainian people.

I am not sure that our teams can really resolve the issue of territories. Of course, it depends on our people in any case, ultimately, it is our people who must accept this peace agreement or not, and not someone else in the world. And it does not depend on whether the country is strong or the leader is strong, or not. It depends on the Ukrainian people

- said the President.

He also noted that territorial issues can be tried to be resolved "at the level of three leaders," while Ukraine "does not trust Putin and Russians personally."

Recall

At the trilateral talks in Geneva, Ukraine and Russia achieved significant progress, agreeing to inform the leaders and continue working on a peace agreement. According to White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, another round of talks will take place.

Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group reached a dead end - Axios17.02.26, 23:47 • 15327 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
White House
Ukraine