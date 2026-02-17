Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group reached a dead end - Axios

$43.170.07
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 14181 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 20104 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 22122 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 22220 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 22137 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26448 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35602 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47219 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55785 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Popular news
Halushchenko stated that his son's education in Switzerland was paid for by his kumFebruary 17, 12:06 PM • 4268 views
Latvia to provide 10 million euros for the purchase of American weapons for UkraineFebruary 17, 12:42 PM • 3844 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 13729 views
Ukrainian daughter-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan found herself at the epicenter of a pseudo-scandalPhoto04:32 PM • 5612 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 3650 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 31534 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 45771 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 54402 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 75161 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 78782 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 3650 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 21015 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 17099 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 27365 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 25047 views
Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group reached a dead end - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

According to journalist Barak Ravid, negotiations in the political group in Geneva today "stalled." According to sources, the reason was the positions presented by Russia's new chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.

Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group reached a dead end - Axios

Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group in Geneva "reached a dead end." This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, informs UNN.

Details

In his post on the social network X, he referred to two unnamed "informed sources."

Negotiations in the political group in Geneva today "got stuck." Sources said that the reason was the positions presented by Russia's new chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky

- Ravid noted.

He also indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told him in an interview that, like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russia's new chief negotiator Medinsky likes to philosophize about the "historical roots" of the war.

"We don't have time for all this crap. Therefore, we must decide and must end the war," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The first day of trilateral negotiations concluded in Geneva. Tomorrow morning, the political and military groups will continue their work. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov, adding that the President will be briefed on the results of the first day of negotiations.

Kremlin stated that news from the Geneva talks should not be expected today, work will continue tomorrow17.02.26, 12:19 • 5874 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

