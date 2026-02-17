Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group reached a dead end - Axios

Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group in Geneva "reached a dead end." This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, informs UNN.

Details

In his post on the social network X, he referred to two unnamed "informed sources."

Negotiations in the political group in Geneva today "got stuck." Sources said that the reason was the positions presented by Russia's new chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky - Ravid noted.

He also indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told him in an interview that, like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russia's new chief negotiator Medinsky likes to philosophize about the "historical roots" of the war.

"We don't have time for all this crap. Therefore, we must decide and must end the war," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The first day of trilateral negotiations concluded in Geneva. Tomorrow morning, the political and military groups will continue their work. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov, adding that the President will be briefed on the results of the first day of negotiations.

Kremlin stated that news from the Geneva talks should not be expected today, work will continue tomorrow