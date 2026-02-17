Kremlin stated that news from the Geneva talks should not be expected today, work will continue tomorrow

The Kremlin believes that news from the negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva should not be expected today, as they will continue tomorrow. The Russian delegation is already there, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian negotiations in Geneva will continue. Our delegation is there. I don't think any news should be expected today, because it is planned that the work will continue tomorrow. There are no announcements or anything planned in this regard. Of course, everything will be in a closed-door regime for the press," Peskov said.

Regarding the start time of the negotiations, Peskov stated: "They are deciding at home. They will definitely start within a few hours."

