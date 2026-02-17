$43.170.07
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Kremlin stated that news from the Geneva talks should not be expected today, work will continue tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva will continue today and tomorrow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that news should not be expected today.

Kremlin stated that news from the Geneva talks should not be expected today, work will continue tomorrow

The Kremlin believes that news from the negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva should not be expected today, as they will continue tomorrow. The Russian delegation is already there, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, the trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian negotiations in Geneva will continue. Our delegation is there. I don't think any news should be expected today, because it is planned that the work will continue tomorrow. There are no announcements or anything planned in this regard. Of course, everything will be in a closed-door regime for the press," Peskov said.

Regarding the start time of the negotiations, Peskov stated: "They are deciding at home. They will definitely start within a few hours."

New round of talks in Geneva: Umerov expects substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues16.02.26, 21:23 • 4402 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Ukraine