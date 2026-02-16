New round of talks in Geneva: Umerov expects substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
05:19 PM • 5274 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 10704 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 12253 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 22821 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 21695 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 42638 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24863 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28871 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35008 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37657 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
76%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 17847 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 24943 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 16623 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has02:49 PM • 7600 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 4300 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 4020 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 16657 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 22816 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 42636 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 79587 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Bloggers
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 938 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 4314 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 17867 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 27079 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 30677 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
Series

New round of talks in Geneva: Umerov expects substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, announced the start of a new round of trilateral talks. The team is ready to work, the agenda has been agreed upon.

New round of talks in Geneva: Umerov expects substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, announced that another round of negotiations in a trilateral format will begin tomorrow - the agenda has been agreed upon, the team is ready to work, reports UNN.

The Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Geneva. Tomorrow we begin another round of negotiations in a trilateral format. The agenda has been agreed upon, the team is ready to work.

- Umerov reported.

According to him, the Ukrainian team expects "constructive work and substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues - in order to move towards a dignified and lasting peace."

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation is already in Geneva, where another round of talks is scheduled for tomorrow, February 17.

Russian delegation to arrive in Geneva for talks on Tuesday morning - Russian media16.02.26, 19:49 • 1874 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine