New round of talks in Geneva: Umerov expects substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, announced that another round of negotiations in a trilateral format will begin tomorrow - the agenda has been agreed upon, the team is ready to work, reports UNN.
The Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Geneva. Tomorrow we begin another round of negotiations in a trilateral format. The agenda has been agreed upon, the team is ready to work.
According to him, the Ukrainian team expects "constructive work and substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues - in order to move towards a dignified and lasting peace."
Recall
Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation is already in Geneva, where another round of talks is scheduled for tomorrow, February 17.
