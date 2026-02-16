$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 4930 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 9180 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 18700 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 19080 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 39284 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24166 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28486 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34689 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37311 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Russian delegation to arrive in Geneva for talks on Tuesday morning - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva early on Tuesday morning and stay until Wednesday evening. The Ukrainian negotiating team has already left for Switzerland for consultations.

Russian delegation to arrive in Geneva for talks on Tuesday morning - Russian media

The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva for talks early on Tuesday morning. This was reported by TASS with reference to sources, according to UNN.

The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva for talks early on Tuesday morning and is expected to leave on Wednesday evening.

- the report says.

Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has16.02.26, 16:49 • 4050 views

Recall

The Ukrainian negotiating group has officially departed for Switzerland, where another round of consultations on ending the war will take place on February 17-18 with Washington's mediation.

Kremlin announced that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the Geneva talks16.02.26, 12:28 • 2492 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Washington, D.C.
Ukraine