Russian delegation to arrive in Geneva for talks on Tuesday morning - Russian media
The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva early on Tuesday morning and stay until Wednesday evening. The Ukrainian negotiating team has already left for Switzerland for consultations.
The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva for talks early on Tuesday morning. This was reported by TASS with reference to sources, according to UNN.
The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva for talks early on Tuesday morning and is expected to leave on Wednesday evening.
The Ukrainian negotiating group has officially departed for Switzerland, where another round of consultations on ending the war will take place on February 17-18 with Washington's mediation.
