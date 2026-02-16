The Kremlin announced that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the Geneva talks.

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
09:37 AM • 2812 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 11927 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 21423 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 28117 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 55472 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 46308 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 37226 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34503 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73963 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52901 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
5.5m/s
71%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"PhotoFebruary 16, 01:27 AM • 7782 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 15963 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructure05:36 AM • 4262 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhoto06:36 AM • 10990 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideo07:18 AM • 5612 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 55472 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 110243 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 169095 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 97925 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 114509 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Timur Mindich
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 16086 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 22050 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 30354 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 28789 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 31532 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)

The Kremlin announced that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the Geneva talks.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the trilateral talks in Geneva. The Russian delegation will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky, and Kirill Dmitriev and Igor Kostyukov will also participate.

The Kremlin announced that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the Geneva talks.

A broader range of issues, including territories, will be discussed at the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"This time, a broader range of issues is intended to be discussed. Including, in fact, the main issues concerning territories and the rest, which are related to the demands we have. Here, the presence of the chief negotiator, i.e., Medinsky, is already needed," Peskov said.

Speaking about the fact that this time the Russian delegation is headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, Peskov stated that Medinsky remains the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, and he did not participate in the rounds in Abu Dhabi because they concerned security issues.

Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev will also take part in the upcoming talks, but he works on a separate track, Peskov noted. According to him, GRU head Igor Kostyukov will also participate.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Ukraine