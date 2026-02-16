The Kremlin announced that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the Geneva talks.

A broader range of issues, including territories, will be discussed at the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"This time, a broader range of issues is intended to be discussed. Including, in fact, the main issues concerning territories and the rest, which are related to the demands we have. Here, the presence of the chief negotiator, i.e., Medinsky, is already needed," Peskov said.

Speaking about the fact that this time the Russian delegation is headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, Peskov stated that Medinsky remains the head of the Russian delegation at the talks, and he did not participate in the rounds in Abu Dhabi because they concerned security issues.

Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev will also take part in the upcoming talks, but he works on a separate track, Peskov noted. According to him, GRU head Igor Kostyukov will also participate.