Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA

The Ukrainian negotiating group has officially departed for Switzerland, where another round of consultations on ending the war, mediated by Washington, will take place on February 17-18. The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed the start of the trip, showing a photo near a train on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

On the way to Geneva. Ahead is the next round of negotiations. On the way, with colleagues, we will discuss the lessons of our history, looking for the right conclusions. Ukraine's interests must be protected – Budanov reported.

This stage of negotiations is taking place in a trilateral format with the active participation of Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are simultaneously holding consultations with other regional players.

The main topics of the meeting are expected to be mechanisms for monitoring the ceasefire and further prisoner exchanges, although the parties maintain cautious optimism about the possibility of quickly reaching a comprehensive peace agreement.

