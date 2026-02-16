$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
12:16 AM • 72 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
09:07 PM • 5060 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 27155 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 31419 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 27786 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 28086 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 66924 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 49345 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 43319 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 33826 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
5.9m/s
89%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US announces seizure of Veronica III, which was transporting sanctioned oilVideoFebruary 15, 02:26 PM • 5738 views
California Governor assures Europe that Trump is a temporary phenomenon for the USFebruary 15, 03:04 PM • 8060 views
A rare king penguin was spotted near the Vernadsky station in AntarcticaPhotoFebruary 15, 03:15 PM • 4388 views
Rescue operation in Kharkiv region: 19 horses evacuated from the frontline zoneVideoFebruary 15, 03:45 PM • 4682 views
China secretly builds nuclear facilities in remote mountain valleys - NYTPhoto07:10 PM • 9784 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 27167 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 97958 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 155938 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 87270 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 103500 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 16334 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 24833 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 23618 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 26529 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 51249 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
The Guardian
Film

Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

A Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for another round of consultations on ending the war. The negotiations will take place on February 17-18 with the mediation of Washington in a trilateral format.

Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA

The Ukrainian negotiating group has officially departed for Switzerland, where another round of consultations on ending the war, mediated by Washington, will take place on February 17-18. The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed the start of the trip, showing a photo near a train on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

On the way to Geneva. Ahead is the next round of negotiations. On the way, with colleagues, we will discuss the lessons of our history, looking for the right conclusions. Ukraine's interests must be protected

– Budanov reported.

Zelenskyy discussed meetings in Geneva with Trump's representatives Kushner and Witkoff14.02.26, 22:45 • 6864 views

This stage of negotiations is taking place in a trilateral format with the active participation of Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are simultaneously holding consultations with other regional players.

The main topics of the meeting are expected to be mechanisms for monitoring the ceasefire and further prisoner exchanges, although the parties maintain cautious optimism about the possibility of quickly reaching a comprehensive peace agreement.

In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy15.02.26, 11:15 • 28086 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
United States