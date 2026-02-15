In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that an agreement was reached in Munich on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24, UNN reports.

In Munich, we agreed with the leaders of the Berlin format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24. I am grateful to our partners for their readiness to help, and we expect all supplies to arrive promptly. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that air defense is needed by Ukraine every day to deprive Russia of its levers of terror.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that this week alone, the occupiers launched about 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles, almost all of them ballistic, at Ukraine.