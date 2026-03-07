Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"

It's a big deal when Din Djarin, also known as the Mandalorian, takes off his helmet. Viewers haven't seen much of his face. But, as the trailer for the upcoming film "The Mandalorian & Grogu" showed, viewers will indeed see Pedro Pascal's face on the big screen. Din Djarin will be unmasked again, writes UNN with reference to Empire.

Details

This decision was not easy for either Din or his creators. "It's a tricky thing," director Jon Favreau told Empire magazine, "because you want to see his face, but the archetype is the helmet. How do we find a way to do that without undermining everything we've developed about the Mandalorian creed?"

Whatever the reason for Din's unmasking, it allowed Pedro Pascal to truly unleash his potential. Although he still shares the role with fellow set actors Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne, Pascal spends most of the film in Beskar armor. "You'll see (Pedro) in the armor, both with and without the helmet," Favreau confirms.

For Pascal himself, the motivation for Din's unmasking seemed entirely appropriate. He learned about showing his face during a phone call with Favreau, where the director detailed the film's plot to him. "When we got to that point, all I can say is that it all made perfect sense, and it was exactly what I was hoping for," the actor enthuses. "If I were to suggest something, I would say, 'The only thing that makes sense is...' And that's exactly what's needed. He filled that gap. I immediately said, 'Jon, that's exactly what I was hoping to hear!'" That's how it is.

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" opens in theaters on May 22.

