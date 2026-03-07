$43.810.0050.900.00
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Cadets of the Kazan Tank School have begun cooperation with the ATESH movement to sabotage the war

Future officers are providing partisans with photos of the territory and data on the institution's logistics. Cadets are choosing the path of resistance to avoid death at the front.

Cadets of the Kazan Tank School have begun cooperation with the ATESH movement to sabotage the war

Future officers of the Kazan Higher Tank Command School are contacting the ATESH partisan movement due to their unwillingness to die in the war in Ukraine. Realizing that after graduation they will be sent to the hottest sections of the front without the right to choose, the cadets choose the path of internal resistance and assistance to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Agents inside the institution have already provided the Ukrainian side with detailed photographs of the territory and important service information about the internal regulations and logistics of the school. This was reported by ATESH, writes UNN.

Details

The Kazan school is a key training center for tank units of the Russian army, which makes ATESH's activity within its walls critically important for intelligence.

Cadets who have joined the movement provide up-to-date data on equipment movements and command plans, which allows for early forecasting of replenishment of occupation reserves.

Partisans of the ATESH movement exposed a large-scale scheme of civilian looting in Horlivka involving the occupation authorities01.03.26, 07:33 • 7097 views

According to representatives of the movement, they are increasingly approached by students of various military institutions in Russia who see no other way to survive than to contribute to the defeat of the Putin regime.

"ATESH" works directly with cadets: it prepares them for how to strike a real blow against the Putin regime from within, how to help stop this war and survive. This is not an abstraction – these are concrete actions that are already changing the course of events

- the partisans report.

The main goal of such cooperation is to prepare cadets for real actions that will allow them to strike at the combat capability of the Russian army directly from the rear. The organizers emphasize that such conscious steps by young military personnel are concrete actions aimed at stopping the bloodshed and saving their own lives.

Russian command sends soldiers to dig trenches near Bakhmut instead of vacations - ATESH06.03.26, 07:51 • 5012 views

Stepan Haftko

