Future officers of the Kazan Higher Tank Command School are contacting the ATESH partisan movement due to their unwillingness to die in the war in Ukraine. Realizing that after graduation they will be sent to the hottest sections of the front without the right to choose, the cadets choose the path of internal resistance and assistance to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Agents inside the institution have already provided the Ukrainian side with detailed photographs of the territory and important service information about the internal regulations and logistics of the school. This was reported by ATESH, writes UNN.

The Kazan school is a key training center for tank units of the Russian army, which makes ATESH's activity within its walls critically important for intelligence.

Cadets who have joined the movement provide up-to-date data on equipment movements and command plans, which allows for early forecasting of replenishment of occupation reserves.

According to representatives of the movement, they are increasingly approached by students of various military institutions in Russia who see no other way to survive than to contribute to the defeat of the Putin regime.

"ATESH" works directly with cadets: it prepares them for how to strike a real blow against the Putin regime from within, how to help stop this war and survive. This is not an abstraction – these are concrete actions that are already changing the course of events - the partisans report.

The main goal of such cooperation is to prepare cadets for real actions that will allow them to strike at the combat capability of the Russian army directly from the rear. The organizers emphasize that such conscious steps by young military personnel are concrete actions aimed at stopping the bloodshed and saving their own lives.

