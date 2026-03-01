$43.210.00
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 19013 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 35586 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 43946 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 54212 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 44824 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 48669 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 50471 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 56494 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 50166 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - Axios
Kallas convenes European foreign ministers for extraordinary meeting over Iran
Iran declares readiness for a prolonged war and denies significant losses from airstrikes
Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuries
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
Partisans of the ATESH movement exposed a large-scale scheme of civilian looting in Horlivka involving the occupation authorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

The ATESH movement documented systematic looting in occupied Horlivka, where collaborators are appropriating civilian property and housing.

Partisans of the ATESH movement exposed a large-scale scheme of civilian looting in Horlivka involving the occupation authorities

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement have documented systematic looting in occupied Horlivka, where local collaborators are appropriating the property and homes of wealthy neighbors. Traitors use the mechanism of denunciations for "unreliability" or "assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," after which people are taken away in an unknown direction, and their apartments are occupied by administration representatives. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the resistance movement, one of the key figures in the looting schemes in the city was Kudryakova Adiya Abdrashitovna – one of the deputy heads of the Horlivka occupation administration. It has been established that she personally oversees the processes of identifying valuable property and falsifies accusations against property owners for her own gain.

Other people's grief turns into their profit

– ATESH notes, emphasizing that cases of property appropriation through denunciations have become a widespread phenomenon in the city.

Documenting evidence for a future tribunal

Resistance participants keep detailed records of every crime: they record the names of informants, a list of stolen property, and the names of occupiers who facilitate the detention of civilians.

These materials will become evidence during trials of collaborators after the de-occupation of the region. Representatives of the movement assure that surveillance of traitors continues uninterrupted, and no fact of robbery will go unnoticed by the underground.

Russian command in Kherson region is massively transferring medics to assault units due to a shortage of manpower - "ATESH"

Stepan Haftko

