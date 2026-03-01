Agents of the ATESH partisan movement have documented systematic looting in occupied Horlivka, where local collaborators are appropriating the property and homes of wealthy neighbors. Traitors use the mechanism of denunciations for "unreliability" or "assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," after which people are taken away in an unknown direction, and their apartments are occupied by administration representatives. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the resistance movement, one of the key figures in the looting schemes in the city was Kudryakova Adiya Abdrashitovna – one of the deputy heads of the Horlivka occupation administration. It has been established that she personally oversees the processes of identifying valuable property and falsifies accusations against property owners for her own gain.

Other people's grief turns into their profit – ATESH notes, emphasizing that cases of property appropriation through denunciations have become a widespread phenomenon in the city.

Documenting evidence for a future tribunal

Resistance participants keep detailed records of every crime: they record the names of informants, a list of stolen property, and the names of occupiers who facilitate the detention of civilians.

These materials will become evidence during trials of collaborators after the de-occupation of the region. Representatives of the movement assure that surveillance of traitors continues uninterrupted, and no fact of robbery will go unnoticed by the underground.

Russian command in Kherson region is massively transferring medics to assault units due to a shortage of manpower - "ATESH"