Russian command in Kherson region is massively transferring medics to assault units due to a shortage of manpower - "ATESH"

February 26, 10:38 PM • 11190 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 18483 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 20812 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 22456 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 21224 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 34210 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 19608 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 92937 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 45489 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 52791 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
In Geneva, we worked in bilateral and trilateral formats, with a separate focus on the economic bloc - UmerovFebruary 26, 07:51 PM • 6164 views
The Ukrainian people will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia - BudanovFebruary 26, 07:56 PM • 8282 views
The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - ZelenskyyFebruary 26, 08:09 PM • 6692 views
In Lviv, a man used pepper spray against a military TCC officer and two police officersVideoFebruary 26, 08:49 PM • 3902 views
Graffiti with insults against Ukrainian ambassador appear in Serbia - mediaFebruary 26, 09:04 PM • 11824 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 01:53 PM • 34210 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 28719 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 11:34 AM • 92937 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 05:40 PM • 73814 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 01:55 PM • 78023 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 2096 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 10892 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 42356 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 52450 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 54990 views
The Guardian

Russian command in Kherson region is massively transferring medics to assault units due to a shortage of manpower - "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The partisan movement "ATESH" has recorded the transfer of medical personnel to Russian assault units in the Kherson region. This is happening due to significant losses.

Russian command in Kherson region is massively transferring medics to assault units due to a shortage of manpower - "ATESH"

The partisan movement "ATESH" has recorded a critical situation in the ranks of the occupation forces in the Kherson direction, where, due to significant losses, medical personnel are being sent to the front line as ordinary infantry. According to the underground, therapists, paramedics, and evacuation teams are forced to leave medical posts and take positions in trenches with weapons in hand, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to transfer specialists to combat positions was made against the backdrop of a sharp increase in the number of wounded, caused by the massive use of Ukrainian UAVs.

Agents of the movement from the 28th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation note that Ukrainian Armed Forces drones appear everywhere in the 25-kilometer zone, daily increasing the enemy's sanitary losses.

Partisans of the ATESH movement reconnoitered hidden warehouses of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a special communication hub in Novorossiysk23.02.26, 08:05 • 3832 views

Due to the lack of personnel on site, the evacuation of the wounded is almost not carried out, and those who survived remain for weeks without elementary dressings and necessary medical procedures.

Social tension among the personnel of enemy units

Such actions by the command have led to a rapid increase in both combat and non-combat losses in Russian units. Servicemen of the occupation army massively complain about the complete lack of support, which demoralizes personnel and exacerbates conflicts within units. Partisans emphasize that replacing professional medics with ordinary riflemen only accelerates the degradation of the combat capability of Russian regiments on the left bank of Kherson region, turning even minor injuries of the occupiers into fatal ones due to the lack of timely assistance.

Servicemen massively complain about the lack of elementary medical care. They report that some soldiers do not receive important procedures and dressings for months

– reports "ATESH".

The command of the occupation forces in Crimea forges the signatures of conscripts to send them to the front - ATESH22.02.26, 07:55 • 5197 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast