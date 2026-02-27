The partisan movement "ATESH" has recorded a critical situation in the ranks of the occupation forces in the Kherson direction, where, due to significant losses, medical personnel are being sent to the front line as ordinary infantry. According to the underground, therapists, paramedics, and evacuation teams are forced to leave medical posts and take positions in trenches with weapons in hand, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to transfer specialists to combat positions was made against the backdrop of a sharp increase in the number of wounded, caused by the massive use of Ukrainian UAVs.

Agents of the movement from the 28th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation note that Ukrainian Armed Forces drones appear everywhere in the 25-kilometer zone, daily increasing the enemy's sanitary losses.

Due to the lack of personnel on site, the evacuation of the wounded is almost not carried out, and those who survived remain for weeks without elementary dressings and necessary medical procedures.

Social tension among the personnel of enemy units

Such actions by the command have led to a rapid increase in both combat and non-combat losses in Russian units. Servicemen of the occupation army massively complain about the complete lack of support, which demoralizes personnel and exacerbates conflicts within units. Partisans emphasize that replacing professional medics with ordinary riflemen only accelerates the degradation of the combat capability of Russian regiments on the left bank of Kherson region, turning even minor injuries of the occupiers into fatal ones due to the lack of timely assistance.

Servicemen massively complain about the lack of elementary medical care. They report that some soldiers do not receive important procedures and dressings for months – reports "ATESH".

