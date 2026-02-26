In Geneva, we worked in bilateral and trilateral formats, with a separate focus on the economic bloc - Umerov

In Geneva today, work took place in two formats – separately with the American side and a trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA and Switzerland. The next round is being prepared. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

Another round of negotiations has concluded in Geneva. The work took place in two formats – separately with the American side and a trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA and Switzerland. Following the meetings, together with David Arakhamia and representatives of the American side – special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – we held a joint conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the results of the meeting and further steps. - Umerov reported.

According to him, the next round is being prepared.

We are working on finalizing security parameters, economic decisions, and agreed positions that should form the basis for further agreements. The task is to make the next trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA and Russia as substantive as possible. - added the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

In addition, according to Umerov, special attention was focused on the economic bloc and long-term mechanisms for supporting Ukraine.

Together with the government's economic team, including Oleksiy Sobolev, and American partners, we thoroughly worked on a document regarding Ukraine's recovery. We agreed that our teams will continue to work more thoroughly on the document, particularly regarding future reconstruction and the investment plan. - he added.

Umerov also thanked Switzerland for organizing the negotiations and creating the conditions for work, as well as US President Donald Trump and his team for their active involvement and consistent support of the process.

