In Geneva, we worked in bilateral and trilateral formats, with a separate focus on the economic bloc - Umerov

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
07:13 PM • 1478 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 8698 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 12697 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 13701 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 24375 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 16783 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 77971 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 42461 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 50634 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63704 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.4m/s
81%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 38558 views
Fraudulent call center network with over 1500 workplaces exposed near Dnipro - OGPVideoFebruary 26, 10:39 AM • 5094 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 10432 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 19956 views
Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity02:32 PM • 4604 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 24393 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 20123 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 77984 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 68680 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 73467 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 2048 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 38995 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 49629 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 52293 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 57779 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

In Geneva, we worked in bilateral and trilateral formats, with a separate focus on the economic bloc - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

A round of negotiations took place in Geneva in two formats: with the American side and a trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA and Switzerland. Rustem Umerov reported on the briefing to President Zelenskyy and the preparation of the next round.

In Geneva, we worked in bilateral and trilateral formats, with a separate focus on the economic bloc - Umerov

In Geneva today, work took place in two formats – separately with the American side and a trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA and Switzerland. The next round is being prepared. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

Another round of negotiations has concluded in Geneva. The work took place in two formats – separately with the American side and a trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA and Switzerland. Following the meetings, together with David Arakhamia and representatives of the American side – special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – we held a joint conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the results of the meeting and further steps.

- Umerov reported.

According to him, the next round is being prepared.

We are working on finalizing security parameters, economic decisions, and agreed positions that should form the basis for further agreements. The task is to make the next trilateral meeting with the participation of the USA and Russia as substantive as possible.

- added the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

In addition, according to Umerov, special attention was focused on the economic bloc and long-term mechanisms for supporting Ukraine.

Together with the government's economic team, including Oleksiy Sobolev, and American partners, we thoroughly worked on a document regarding Ukraine's recovery. We agreed that our teams will continue to work more thoroughly on the document, particularly regarding future reconstruction and the investment plan.

- he added.

Umerov also thanked Switzerland for organizing the negotiations and creating the conditions for work, as well as US President Donald Trump and his team for their active involvement and consistent support of the process.

US and Ukrainian representatives conclude talks in Geneva - Russian media26.02.26, 20:02 • 3968 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Geneva
Switzerland
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States