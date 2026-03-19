In Poltava region, a 12-year-old girl gave birth after rape, the suspect was detained

In Poltava region, a 12-year-old girl gave birth after rape. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, a 35-year-old man was detained and notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

In March, in the Poltava region, a 12-year-old resident of the Myrhorod district gave birth to a daughter fathered by a 35-year-old man. Doctors reported this fact to law enforcement officers, who began investigative actions.

It has now been established that in 2025, the child was visiting an acquaintance. Using force, the man raped the girl, who was only 11 years old at the time of the crime. She did not even tell her mother what had happened.

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The man was notified of suspicion of raping a person under the age of fourteen (Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and a preventive measure was chosen.

An especially grave crime was committed against the child, so the prosecutor's office petitioned for an exceptional preventive measure. The court granted the petition, and the suspect is currently in custody — said Anton Chornoruk, head of the Myrhorod District Prosecutor's Office.

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