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In Poltava region, a 12-year-old girl gave birth after rape, the suspect was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2892 views

In Poltava region, a 35-year-old man was detained for raping an 11-year-old girl. The victim gave birth to a daughter, and the suspect is currently in custody.

In Poltava region, a 12-year-old girl gave birth after rape, the suspect was detained

In Poltava region, a 12-year-old girl gave birth after rape. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, a 35-year-old man was detained and notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

In March, in the Poltava region, a 12-year-old resident of the Myrhorod district gave birth to a daughter fathered by a 35-year-old man. Doctors reported this fact to law enforcement officers, who began investigative actions.

It has now been established that in 2025, the child was visiting an acquaintance. Using force, the man raped the girl, who was only 11 years old at the time of the crime. She did not even tell her mother what had happened.

In Kharkiv region, a 15-year-old teenager is suspected of a series of rapes of minor children - OGP11.03.26, 18:01 • 6155 views

The man was notified of suspicion of raping a person under the age of fourteen (Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and a preventive measure was chosen.

An especially grave crime was committed against the child, so the prosecutor's office petitioned for an exceptional preventive measure. The court granted the petition, and the suspect is currently in custody

— said Anton Chornoruk, head of the Myrhorod District Prosecutor's Office.

"Bought" a five-year-old child for $100 and raped her. Kyiv resident received maximum punishment19.03.26, 16:59 • 2494 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine