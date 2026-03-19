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"Bought" a five-year-old child for $100 and raped her. Kyiv resident received maximum punishment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

The man bought a five-year-old girl from her mother and committed sexual violence. The court upheld the sentence of 15 years in prison for both defendants in the case.

"Bought" a five-year-old child for $100 and raped her. Kyiv resident received maximum punishment

A Kyiv resident "bought" a five-year-old child for $100 and raped her. Juvenile prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office in the Kyiv Court of Appeal secured the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, it has been proven that the accused met a woman online and arranged with her to transfer the child in exchange for a monetary reward - 100 US dollars. After the "exchange" took place, the convicted person raped the girl.

The accused described the circumstances of the rape in detail to his acquaintances, sending his photos and photos of the child in the nude, which confirmed the cynicism of his actions and his full awareness of the criminal intent.

13 years in prison for raping his daughter - Kyiv appellate court upholds sentence for father11.03.26, 18:50 • 4989 views

In the judicial debates, the juvenile prosecutor emphasized the exceptional public danger of the accused, the particular gravity of the committed crimes, including those against the sexual freedom and sexual inviolability of a minor child, and the presence of a sexual behavior disorder in the form of pedophilia. The prosecution insisted on imposing the maximum penalty.

The court of first instance supported the prosecutor's position and found the man guilty, imposing the maximum penalty - 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of all property, except for housing.

Disagreeing with this decision, the accused filed an appeal, but without success.

A 19-year-old man will be tried in Chernihiv region for raping a child and murdering her mother11.03.26, 17:38 • 4394 views

By the decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal dated March 17, 2026, the verdict was upheld. The verdict entered into force.

This is a case where everything was conscious and calculated. A conscious decision of an adult to do this to a child. He purposefully sought an opportunity to commit a crime, arranged, paid, and did it to a child. Therefore, the only fair decision is the maximum term of punishment. This is what the prosecutor's office ensured in the appellate court.

– emphasized Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov.

Stepfather charged with raping stepdaughter while younger child played in another room11.03.26, 13:42 • 4623 views

He also added that in this case, both adults are responsible. The mother consciously handed over her own child to the abuser and also received 15 years in prison for this. She did not appeal the verdict.

The girl was removed from the dangerous environment and placed in a Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation.

Antonina Tumanova

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