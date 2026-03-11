A 19-year-old man will be tried in Chernihiv region for raping a child and murdering her mother

The Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has submitted an indictment to the court against a 19-year-old man accused of a series of serious crimes against one family. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, in May 2025, the attacker lured a 13-year-old girl to the roof of an unfinished building and raped her. During the next meeting, the violence continued, and the attacker filmed everything on his mobile phone. - the report says.

When the victim's mother learned about what had happened, a conflict arose between her and the young man. Subsequently, the assailant, trying to take revenge or conceal the crime, put on a balaclava and broke into the family's apartment. In front of the woman's minor son, the attacker inflicted numerous stab wounds on her. A neighbor ran into the apartment at the screams, but the assailant wounded him too, after which he fled the scene.

From the injuries and massive blood loss, the girl's mother died on the spot, and the wounded neighbor was saved.

Currently, the accused is in custody at the request of prosecutors. He faces punishment for murder, rape of a minor, and attempted murder of a witness.

