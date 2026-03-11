Stepfather charged with raping stepdaughter while younger child played in another room

A stepfather in Vinnytsia region has been notified of suspicion of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In February of this year, juvenile prosecutors, as stated, received information from social services about possible sexual abuse of a child. "During a conversation with a psychologist, a 15-year-old girl reported that her stepfather raped her in the summer of 2024," the report says.

"Prosecutors opened a criminal case, identified the man, and in February 2026, notified him of suspicion of raping a minor child (Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office noted.

The man, as noted, had lived with the victim's family for about three years. During this time, he and the girl's mother had a child together.

He systematically committed domestic violence, for which he had previously been brought to administrative and criminal responsibility, the prosecutor's office reported.

"In early 2024, the cohabitants separated, but in the summer of the same year, the man came to the home of his former family. The mother was not at home - the girl stayed with the younger child. According to the investigation, while the baby was playing in another room, the man raped his stepdaughter," the prosecutor's office indicated.

The girl, as noted, did not tell anyone about the crime for a long time, fearing the abuser and public disclosure. "Later, the girl and her mother left the region. After returning, they temporarily lived in a social services center, where, during a conversation with a psychologist, the girl dared to tell the truth," the prosecutor's office said.

Investigative actions were carried out using the "Barnahus" methodology, which minimizes re-traumatization of child victims of violence.

"The suspect is behind bars - he is serving a sentence for other crimes provided for by Articles 126-1, 345, 382, 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office reported.

