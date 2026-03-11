Stepfather charged with raping stepdaughter while younger child played in another room

$43.860.0351.040.33
01:06 PM
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports
March 11, 04:32 AM
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland
March 11, 04:50 AM
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US
March 11, 05:50 AM
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
09:01 AM
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine
10:51 AM
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate
01:14 PM
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
09:01 AM
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
March 10, 03:46 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
11:55 AM
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries
March 10, 05:17 PM
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
March 10, 04:04 PM
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
March 10, 01:12 PM
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders
March 10, 11:32 AM
Stepfather charged with raping stepdaughter while younger child played in another room

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2600 views

The man attacked the child in the summer of 2024 when the mother was not home. The suspect is currently in custody for committing other crimes.

Stepfather charged with raping stepdaughter while younger child played in another room

A stepfather in Vinnytsia region has been notified of suspicion of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

In February of this year, juvenile prosecutors, as stated, received information from social services about possible sexual abuse of a child. "During a conversation with a psychologist, a 15-year-old girl reported that her stepfather raped her in the summer of 2024," the report says.

"Prosecutors opened a criminal case, identified the man, and in February 2026, notified him of suspicion of raping a minor child (Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office noted.

The man, as noted, had lived with the victim's family for about three years. During this time, he and the girl's mother had a child together.

He systematically committed domestic violence, for which he had previously been brought to administrative and criminal responsibility, the prosecutor's office reported.

"In early 2024, the cohabitants separated, but in the summer of the same year, the man came to the home of his former family. The mother was not at home - the girl stayed with the younger child. According to the investigation, while the baby was playing in another room, the man raped his stepdaughter," the prosecutor's office indicated.

The girl, as noted, did not tell anyone about the crime for a long time, fearing the abuser and public disclosure. "Later, the girl and her mother left the region. After returning, they temporarily lived in a social services center, where, during a conversation with a psychologist, the girl dared to tell the truth," the prosecutor's office said.

Investigative actions were carried out using the "Barnahus" methodology, which minimizes re-traumatization of child victims of violence.

"The suspect is behind bars - he is serving a sentence for other crimes provided for by Articles 126-1, 345, 382, 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office reported.

In Zakarpattia, a foreigner was taken into custody on suspicion of raping a minor
16.02.26, 20:31

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies