In Zakarpattia, a foreigner was taken into custody on suspicion of raping a minor

In Mukachevo, a 49-year-old foreigner was taken into custody on suspicion of raping a minor. This was reported by the Zakarpattia prosecutor's office. According to the investigation, the man met the girl on a dating site, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the man met the girl on a dating site. He pretended to be much younger, convinced the child of his sincere love, and after several months of correspondence, told her that he had come to meet her.

Manipulating the child's consciousness and skillfully playing on childish emotions, he lured the underage girl to a local hostel where he raped her. At some point, the girl managed to distract him to text her mother about the danger and send her geolocation. Law enforcement officers, who arrived at the mother's call, detained the foreigner who was trying to escape. A significant amount of medicines and contraceptives were seized from the detainee

The suspect was remanded in custody without the possibility of bail.

The man is charged with the rape of a minor (Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Further pre-trial investigation is currently underway to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

Today, when the Internet has become part of every child's life, social networks, messengers, gaming platforms, dating sites - all this seems normal. However, it is there that teenagers most often become targets for manipulators and criminals. The recent rape of a 16-year-old girl by a foreigner happened precisely because of the child's trust and the adult's ability to exploit that trust