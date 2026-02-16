Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicide

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
06:15 AM • 4016 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 13564 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 20912 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 44354 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 41473 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 34572 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 32384 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 72540 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 51744 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 46157 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4m/s
84%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Warner Bros Discovery is considering resuming sale talks with Paramount amid a revised offerFebruary 15, 09:47 PM • 11576 views
In Odesa, a crowd attacked a TCC notification group; servicemen sustained injuries and burns from tear gasFebruary 15, 10:05 PM • 3774 views
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shellingVideoFebruary 15, 10:26 PM • 11611 views
Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight disputeFebruary 15, 11:09 PM • 4092 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 7320 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 44337 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 104528 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 163038 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 92821 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 109391 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
Washington, D.C.
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 7602 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 19549 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 27884 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 26440 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 29261 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3420 views

Criminal proceedings have been opened in the Lviv region regarding the intentional murder of two minors and the suicide of their father. The man shot his children with a shotgun and then committed suicide.

Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicide

In the Lviv region, criminal proceedings have been opened regarding the intentional murder of two minor children and the suicide of their father, reported the National Police Department in the region and the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

On February 15, at about 9:25 PM, the police received a report of gunshots heard in one of the houses in the village of Stanislavchyk, Zolochiv district. At the scene, law enforcement officers found the bodies of three people - a 42-year-old local resident and his two children, aged 13 and 15, without signs of life.

"It was preliminarily established that the man shot his children with a hunting rifle, after which he committed suicide," the police reported.

In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide15.02.26, 23:07 • 20915 views

An investigative and operational group, forensic experts, and other services worked at the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under paragraphs 1, 2 of part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and part 1 of Article 115 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "suicide"

- the police reported.

It is noted that "a pre-trial investigation is underway, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident."

The state of the pre-trial investigation is under the control of the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the prosecutor's office indicated.

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Village
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine