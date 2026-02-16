Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicide

In the Lviv region, criminal proceedings have been opened regarding the intentional murder of two minor children and the suicide of their father, reported the National Police Department in the region and the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

On February 15, at about 9:25 PM, the police received a report of gunshots heard in one of the houses in the village of Stanislavchyk, Zolochiv district. At the scene, law enforcement officers found the bodies of three people - a 42-year-old local resident and his two children, aged 13 and 15, without signs of life.

"It was preliminarily established that the man shot his children with a hunting rifle, after which he committed suicide," the police reported.

An investigative and operational group, forensic experts, and other services worked at the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under paragraphs 1, 2 of part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and part 1 of Article 115 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "suicide" - the police reported.

It is noted that "a pre-trial investigation is underway, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident."

The state of the pre-trial investigation is under the control of the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the prosecutor's office indicated.