"Greens" defeat Merz's conservatives in German Baden-Württemberg elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

The Green Party won 30.4% of the votes, ahead of the CDU with 29.7%. The far-right AfD came in third, and the SPD barely crossed the threshold.

"Greens" defeat Merz's conservatives in German Baden-Württemberg elections

In the German state of Baden-Württemberg, the Green Party won the state elections, narrowly beating the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of current Chancellor Friedrich Merz. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary forecasts by ARD, environmentalists received 30.4% of the votes, while conservatives received 29.7%. This result allows the partners to continue their decade-long coalition, but deprives the CDU of hopes of appointing its prime minister in the region.

Triumph of Cem Özdemir and the opposition's positions

The success of the "Greens" is associated with the high popularity of their leader, former Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir. At the same time, the far-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) confidently took third place with 18.6%, solidifying its status as the main opposition force even in prosperous western states. The Social Democrats (SPD) barely overcame the 5% barrier, receiving 5.6%.

The decisions we are making are not yet visible enough in everyday life. We must ensure growth; this will be a decisive factor

- commented the results the head of the CDU parliamentary group Jens Spahn.

Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist

Stepan Haftko

Politics
