Baden-Württemberg

German police detained Georgian citizens suspected of buying and transporting stolen goods to Italy and Georgia. The main suspect
used a legitimate parcel shipping business to transport stolen goods.
An explosion followed by a fire occurred at a BASF chemical plant. 14 employees suffered minor injuries, the fire was
extinguished, but a large cloud of smoke was generated.
Police have found the newborn daughter of a murdered 27-year-old Ukrainian woman alive in Germany and detained two suspects aged
43 and 44, while the victim's 51-year-old mother remains missing.
The German government has extended the trust management of Rosneft's shares in three German refineries for another six months to
allow the Russian company to voluntarily sell its shares instead of expropriating them.
German authorities have exposed a large Russian-Eurasian money laundering network that transferred tens of millions of euros
through shell companies.