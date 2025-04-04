Baden-Württemberg

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14760 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26591 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63686 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212101 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121667 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390559 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309727 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213559 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255046 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130410 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212101 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253649 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309727 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2360 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13129 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44260 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71846 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56973 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Baden-Württemberg

News by theme

Members of Georgian stolen goods gang detained in Germany

German police detained Georgian citizens suspected of buying and transporting stolen goods to Italy and Georgia. The main suspect used a legitimate parcel shipping business to transport stolen goods.

News of the World • October 9, 01:42 PM • 14932 views

Explosion at Germany's largest chemical plant BASF: 14 people injured

An explosion followed by a fire occurred at a BASF chemical plant. 14 employees suffered minor injuries, the fire was extinguished, but a large cloud of smoke was generated.

News of the World • July 29, 01:34 PM • 19984 views

In Germany, police find little daughter of murdered Ukrainian woman alive

Police have found the newborn daughter of a murdered 27-year-old Ukrainian woman alive in Germany and detained two suspects aged 43 and 44, while the victim's 51-year-old mother remains missing.

Society • March 15, 12:43 PM • 68924 views

German government does not want to expropriate Rosneft's shares in three German refineries

The German government has extended the trust management of Rosneft's shares in three German refineries for another six months to allow the Russian company to voluntarily sell its shares instead of expropriating them.

Economy • March 7, 05:02 PM • 48266 views

Germany uncovers Russian-Eurasian money laundering network

German authorities have exposed a large Russian-Eurasian money laundering network that transferred tens of millions of euros through shell companies.

News of the World • February 21, 07:59 AM • 29203 views