Netflix will improve search with AI

Netflix is creating a new search engine aimed at improving the search experience, and is going to use AI for this, said company CEO Greg Peters during a conference call following the first quarter, UNN writes with reference to TechCrunch.

Peters said Netflix is working on "interactive search based on generative technologies" to help people find different titles.

Answering an analyst's question, Peters said that the company's most popular titles, which dominate popular discussions, attract 1% of traffic, and because of this trend, improving search and recommendations is important for the company.

"There is more opportunity to improve the search and recommendation experience, and thus provide more value to participants, and thus find the largest audience for our titles," he said.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Netflix is testing OpenAI-based search with select customers in Australia and New Zealand.

The company, which has also begun testing a new home page design in its television app that introduces a new way of displaying show titles and descriptions, plans to roll it out widely later this year.

"This [home page redesign] is something we haven't made major structural changes to in over a decade. We believe it will greatly improve the Netflix search experience. We are refining and improving this experience based on feedback from members who have used it," Peters said.

The company said first-quarter revenue rose 12.5% to $10.54 billion from a year earlier.

