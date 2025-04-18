Netflix will improve search with AI

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9560 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24689 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44591 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50242 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89222 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83561 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138002 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52588 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125802 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81358 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9560 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60614 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124259 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138002 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125802 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9278 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12263 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13481 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38115 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52210 views
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Netflix will improve search with AI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12268 views

Netflix is developing a new AI-powered search engine to make content discovery easier. The company is testing a new homepage design in the TV app.

Netflix will improve search with AI
help.netflix.com

Netflix is creating a new search engine aimed at improving the search experience, and is going to use AI for this, said company CEO Greg Peters during a conference call following the first quarter, UNN writes with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

Peters said Netflix is working on "interactive search based on generative technologies" to help people find different titles.

Answering an analyst's question, Peters said that the company's most popular titles, which dominate popular discussions, attract 1% of traffic, and because of this trend, improving search and recommendations is important for the company.

"There is more opportunity to improve the search and recommendation experience, and thus provide more value to participants, and thus find the largest audience for our titles," he said.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Netflix is testing OpenAI-based search with select customers in Australia and New Zealand.

The company, which has also begun testing a new home page design in its television app that introduces a new way of displaying show titles and descriptions, plans to roll it out widely later this year.

"This [home page redesign] is something we haven't made major structural changes to in over a decade. We believe it will greatly improve the Netflix search experience. We are refining and improving this experience based on feedback from members who have used it," Peters said.

The company said first-quarter revenue rose 12.5% to $10.54 billion from a year earlier.

Netflix reveals TOP 10 most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainians20.02.25, 15:00 • 115882 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesUNN Lite
OpenAI
New Zealand
Australia
Netflix
