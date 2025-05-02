Rutte proposes increasing NATO defense spending to 3.5% - Reuters

NATO Secretary Rütte proposes a two-level spending plan to achieve Trump's goal.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has proposed that alliance members increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP and allocate another 1.5% to broader security-related spending to meet Donald Trump's 5% target.

The current NATO spending target of at least 2% of GDP is met by 22 of the 32 member states. However, NATO leaders say that this goal is no longer sufficient, as Russia is a much greater threat after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The proposal will be presented at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25. According to Reuters, the increase is planned to be divided into two parts: 3.5% for defense and 1.5% for investment in other NATO-related issues.

There is also information that the definition of what will be included in the broader category of defense-related spending has not yet been agreed upon. According to officials, this category may include spending on upgrading roads and bridges to ensure the transportation of heavy military equipment.

National Security Advisor Waltz stated that the United States can no longer subsidize European security due to its large debt. Aid to Ukraine should be provided under the leadership of Europe.

