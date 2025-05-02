Rutte proposes increasing NATO defense spending to 3.5% - Reuters

$41.590.12
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7848 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
11:48 AM • 27381 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 50322 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 63061 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41674 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50455 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 79537 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147278 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 123227 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132029 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 33312 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 14342 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 12053 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 42285 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 33007 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 33052 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 42332 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 63061 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 58886 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 137317 views
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 7848 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 10963 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 12058 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 14367 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 33007 views
Rutte proposes increasing NATO defense spending to 3.5% - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2066 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has proposed that alliance members increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. An additional 1.5% will go to broader security-related expenses.

Rutte proposes increasing NATO defense spending to 3.5% - Reuters

NATO Secretary Rütte proposes a two-level spending plan to achieve Trump's goal.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has proposed that alliance members increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP and allocate another 1.5% to broader security-related spending to meet Donald Trump's 5% target.

The current NATO spending target of at least 2% of GDP is met by 22 of the 32 member states. However, NATO leaders say that this goal is no longer sufficient, as Russia is a much greater threat after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The proposal will be presented at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25. According to Reuters, the increase is planned to be divided into two parts: 3.5% for defense and 1.5% for investment in other NATO-related issues.

There is also information that the definition of what will be included in the broader category of defense-related spending has not yet been agreed upon. According to officials, this category may include spending on upgrading roads and bridges to ensure the transportation of heavy military equipment.

Recall

National Security Advisor Waltz stated that the United States can no longer subsidize European security due to its large debt. Aid to Ukraine should be provided under the leadership of Europe.

Rutte: everyone in NATO agrees that Russia is a long-term threat to the Alliance25.04.25, 03:07 • 4126 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
