NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, said that European allies are united in considering Russia a "long-term threat." This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

"We all in NATO agree that Russia is a long-term threat to NATO territory, to the entire Euro-Atlantic territory," Rutte said.

He added that "something is on the table" for Russia regarding a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Ukrainians are indeed playing ball, and I think the ball is clearly on the Russian side now - the NATO Secretary General noted.

At the same time, he refused to go into details about what concessions Russia or Ukraine might be willing to offer, saying that it would not be helpful for peace negotiations.

Recall

On the eve of russian foreign minister sergei lavrov said that the Kremlin is ready to conclude an agreement on "Ukrainian settlement", but for this it is necessary to agree on a number of key elements. According to him, Moscow does not refuse dialogue and is ready to consider various proposals for a "peaceful settlement of the conflict."

Great Britain has banned the export of gamepads to Russia: they were used to control drones in the war against Ukraine