Great Britain has banned the export of gamepads to Russia: they were used to control drones in the war against Ukraine

The British government has banned the export of game console controllers, which, as it turned out, Russia uses to control drones at the front in Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, according to the information, Great Britain has announced a new package of measures that includes 150 new trade sanctions against Russia.

Today we are using our powers to suffocate the Russian war machine, save the lives of Ukrainians and protect British business from cynical exploitation by Russia. - said the Minister of Sanctions of Great Britain, Stephen Doughty.

The new package mostly focuses on depriving innovative software and technologies of access to the defense and energy sectors of Russia, including video game controllers used to control drones in the war against Ukraine, and the transfer of technologies used in the production of Common High Priority goods. These include electronic products such as amplifiers and circuits, which the government describes as "critical" for Russian military development.

The package also prohibits the export of chemicals, electronics, machinery and metals in order to limit Russia's military and industrial potential.

"Liquidating Russia's income from energy supplies will devastate Putin's military treasury - that's why we are stopping the sale of sophisticated software used to profit from new oil and gas reserves, preventing British expertise from fueling the Russian military machine," Doughty said.

"We are also completely banning the import of video game controllers into Russia to prevent them from being used to control drones on the front lines, which means that game consoles will no longer be used for killing in Ukraine."

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the EU plans to ban the sale of game consoles to Russia in order to prevent the armed forces of the aggressor country from using them to control drones sent to Ukraine.