Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 30742 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86085 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 120989 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164447 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91408 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148585 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57605 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41680 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33896 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36230 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Great Britain has banned the export of gamepads to Russia: they were used to control drones in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1296 views

Britain has imposed new sanctions, banning the export of game console controllers to Russia. They were used to control drones in the war against Ukraine.

Great Britain has banned the export of gamepads to Russia: they were used to control drones in the war against Ukraine

The British government has banned the export of game console controllers, which, as it turned out, Russia uses to control drones at the front in Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, according to the information, Great Britain has announced a new package of measures that includes 150 new trade sanctions against Russia.  

Today we are using our powers to suffocate the Russian war machine, save the lives of Ukrainians and protect British business from cynical exploitation by Russia.

- said the Minister of Sanctions of Great Britain, Stephen Doughty.

The new package mostly focuses on depriving innovative software and technologies of access to the defense and energy sectors of Russia, including video game controllers used to control drones in the war against Ukraine, and the transfer of technologies used in the production of Common High Priority goods. These include electronic products such as amplifiers and circuits, which the government describes as "critical" for Russian military development.

The package also prohibits the export of chemicals, electronics, machinery and metals in order to limit Russia's military and industrial potential.

Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions and imposed restrictions against eight Russian media outlets22.04.25, 15:29 • 4612 views

"Liquidating Russia's income from energy supplies will devastate Putin's military treasury - that's why we are stopping the sale of sophisticated software used to profit from new oil and gas reserves, preventing British expertise from fueling the Russian military machine," Doughty said.

"We are also completely banning the import of video game controllers into Russia to prevent them from being used to control drones on the front lines, which means that game consoles will no longer be used for killing in Ukraine."

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the EU plans to ban the sale of game consoles to Russia in order to prevent the armed forces of the aggressor country from using them to control drones sent to Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
United Kingdom
Ukraine
