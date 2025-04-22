$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 18722 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 45134 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 81178 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 78961 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 192623 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 96227 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 79479 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 66946 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41531 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 32517 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 56309 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 51988 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 29146 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 38876 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40124 views
Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 2822 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 81179 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 93024 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192624 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 79868 views
Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mikhail Fedorov

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Kharkiv

United States

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 14796 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 14353 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40262 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 38100 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 41026 views
Telegram

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Cybertruck

Shahed-136

Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions and imposed restrictions against eight Russian media outlets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions and imposed restrictions against eight Russian media outlets. The changes to the decree come into force on April 23, 2025.

Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions and imposed restrictions against eight Russian media outlets
sanctions against russia

The Swiss government has supported the European Union's anti-Russian sanctions and imposed restrictions against eight Russian media outlets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Federal Government of Switzerland.

Details

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs EAER has amended Annexes 8 and 25 of the Decree on measures related to the situation in Ukraine on December 17, 2025.

The amendments provide for the inclusion of eight organizations operating in the information space in Annex 25. The names of the media outlets against which restrictions have been introduced are not specified.

In addition, the records on 158 sanctioned individuals and organizations in Annex 8 have been updated. The restrictive measures come into force on April 23, 2025.

Addendum

Switzerland is actively joining the European Union's sanctions against Russia, including restrictions in the media sphere. In particular, in July last year, the country imposed restrictions on four Russian media outlets: Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

In October 2024, the Swiss Federal Council decided to fully join the EU's 14th package of sanctions against Russia. These measures include a ban on providing banking services, investing in the Russian liquefied natural gas sector, and other restrictions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

Recall

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna warned that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will present European taxpayers with an even bigger bill for supporting Ukraine if he forces the EU to lift restrictions on EUR 210 billion of frozen Russian assets.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Switzerland
European Union
Hungary
Estonia
Viktor Orban
