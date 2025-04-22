The Swiss government has supported the European Union's anti-Russian sanctions and imposed restrictions against eight Russian media outlets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Federal Government of Switzerland.

Details

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs EAER has amended Annexes 8 and 25 of the Decree on measures related to the situation in Ukraine on December 17, 2025.

The amendments provide for the inclusion of eight organizations operating in the information space in Annex 25. The names of the media outlets against which restrictions have been introduced are not specified.

In addition, the records on 158 sanctioned individuals and organizations in Annex 8 have been updated. The restrictive measures come into force on April 23, 2025.

Addendum

Switzerland is actively joining the European Union's sanctions against Russia, including restrictions in the media sphere. In particular, in July last year, the country imposed restrictions on four Russian media outlets: Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

In October 2024, the Swiss Federal Council decided to fully join the EU's 14th package of sanctions against Russia. These measures include a ban on providing banking services, investing in the Russian liquefied natural gas sector, and other restrictions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

Recall

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna warned that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will present European taxpayers with an even bigger bill for supporting Ukraine if he forces the EU to lift restrictions on EUR 210 billion of frozen Russian assets.