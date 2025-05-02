The Armed Forces of Ukraine took citizens of Togo prisoner, who fought on the side of Russia

$41.590.12
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7782 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
11:48 AM • 27325 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 50277 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 62985 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41635 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50436 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 79522 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147273 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 123224 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132025 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 33444 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 32628 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 13557 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 41124 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 31877 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 32983 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 42252 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 62985 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 58858 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 137291 views
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 7782 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 10956 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 12051 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 14326 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 33001 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The Armed Forces of Ukraine took citizens of Togo prisoner, who fought on the side of Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4684 views

The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took citizens of Togo prisoner, who fought on the side of Russia. They were lured by deception under the guise of scholarships for study.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine took citizens of Togo prisoner, who fought on the side of Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers captured citizens of Togo who fought on the side of Russia. In particular, among them are young citizens of Togo who were lured into the war by the Russians by deception.

This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Togo, reports UNN.

Details

The Togolese authorities were recently informed of cases of capture and detention by citizens of Togo who participated in military operations on the side of the Russian armed forces in the current conflict, by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

- the statement reads. 

The ministry noted that most Togolese citizens, including young students, left Togo under alleged scholarships offered by organizations claiming to be based in Russia.

In connection with this alarming situation, the ministry calls on all citizens, especially young people who wish to study abroad, to exercise maximum vigilance. It urges them to verify the authenticity of scholarship offers before making any commitments, and to contact the relevant departments of the ministry or any other interested ministry, including the Ministry of Higher Education and Science, for reliable and safe information before traveling abroad, including to Russia

- added the ministry. 

Let us remind you

Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region who fought in the Russian army. Currently, intelligence, the SBU, and relevant units of the Armed Forces are working with them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Armed Forces of Ukraine
China
Ukraine
