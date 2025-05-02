The Armed Forces of Ukraine took citizens of Togo prisoner, who fought on the side of Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers captured citizens of Togo who fought on the side of Russia. In particular, among them are young citizens of Togo who were lured into the war by the Russians by deception.

This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Togo, reports UNN.

Details

The Togolese authorities were recently informed of cases of capture and detention by citizens of Togo who participated in military operations on the side of the Russian armed forces in the current conflict, by the Ukrainian Armed Forces - the statement reads.

The ministry noted that most Togolese citizens, including young students, left Togo under alleged scholarships offered by organizations claiming to be based in Russia.

In connection with this alarming situation, the ministry calls on all citizens, especially young people who wish to study abroad, to exercise maximum vigilance. It urges them to verify the authenticity of scholarship offers before making any commitments, and to contact the relevant departments of the ministry or any other interested ministry, including the Ministry of Higher Education and Science, for reliable and safe information before traveling abroad, including to Russia - added the ministry.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region who fought in the Russian army. Currently, intelligence, the SBU, and relevant units of the Armed Forces are working with them.