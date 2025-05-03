Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 11721 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 22437 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 23266 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 38410 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 59287 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 73344 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44697 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51566 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80314 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148162 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
2m/s
39%
749 mm
Popular news

Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

May 2, 03:23 PM • 10677 views

In Odesa, on Kulikovo field, a man with knives attacked police officers, there are wounded

May 2, 03:39 PM • 8444 views

The UN warns of a catastrophic increase in the flow of refugees in the world

May 2, 03:44 PM • 9024 views

The US is planning to hold a grand military parade on Trump's birthday – AP

May 2, 03:52 PM • 9252 views

Transferred information to the State Tax Service: two tax officers have been notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

May 2, 03:56 PM • 8714 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 45706 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 55223 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 73344 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 64171 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 142433 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 6898 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 23266 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 16548 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 21471 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 22725 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The Russian authorities believe that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States makes Kyiv dependent on Washington. At the same time, the agreement may complicate negotiations for Russia on favorable terms.

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

There is growing concern in Moscow that Russia may lose its advantage in negotiations with the United States regarding the war in Ukraine after Kyiv signed an economic partnership agreement with the United States. This is stated in a material by The Washington Post, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian officials took the agreement "contemptuously." Thus, Russian State Duma deputy Oleksiy Pushkov stated that it is "another big step towards the colonization of Ukraine," and deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on international affairs Oleksiy Chepa pointed out that the agreement further increased Ukraine's dependence on the United States.

The agreement essentially turned Ukraine into a mineral colony. Relations with America will become even more dependent

- said the Russian parliamentarian.

The US and Ukraine may wait a decade or more for profits from a minerals deal - Reuters02.05.25, 01:40 • 4210 views

At the same time, according to the publication, there is growing nervousness among the Russian elite about what the agreement may mean for a new alliance between the US and Ukraine, which may close the window of opportunity for Russia to conclude a peace agreement on favorable terms.

The arrival of the Trump administration brought a dramatic change in the US approach to the conflict, with personal phone calls between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as numerous statements by US Ambassador Steve Witkoff that were more inclined to the Russian view of the conflict. Trump has also criticized the US's generous military support to Ukraine

- the article says.

EU has reacted to the possible withdrawal of the US from peace talks: assuring support for Ukraine02.05.25, 16:26 • 3230 views

The authors, citing unnamed Russian officials and analysts, note that any "deterioration of such a warming of American-Russian relations could overshadow Putin's celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9" and increase pressure on Russia to soften its terms for a ceasefire.

The agreement worsens the situation for Russia. The key reason for the tension between Trump and Zelensky has been removed

- the publication quotes pro-Kremlin political scientist Sergei Markov.

In turn, an unnamed Russian official noted that Putin is feeling internal pressure from his entourage "to at least give the impression that he has made further concessions."

"He (Putin - ed.) understands that he needs to cooperate more. Otherwise, the bill proposed by Graham (regarding the strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation - ed.) will be a serious blow, as the government has already announced that the budget deficit is growing," the official said.

Let us remind you

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a statement regarding the signing of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States. According to him, this agreement "clearly signals to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine in the long term."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the agreement with Kyiv on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund is a step towards ending the war.

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages02.05.25, 21:05 • 22413 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,706.30
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,838.72