Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

There is growing concern in Moscow that Russia may lose its advantage in negotiations with the United States regarding the war in Ukraine after Kyiv signed an economic partnership agreement with the United States. This is stated in a material by The Washington Post, UNN reports.

It is noted that Russian officials took the agreement "contemptuously." Thus, Russian State Duma deputy Oleksiy Pushkov stated that it is "another big step towards the colonization of Ukraine," and deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on international affairs Oleksiy Chepa pointed out that the agreement further increased Ukraine's dependence on the United States.

The agreement essentially turned Ukraine into a mineral colony. Relations with America will become even more dependent - said the Russian parliamentarian.

At the same time, according to the publication, there is growing nervousness among the Russian elite about what the agreement may mean for a new alliance between the US and Ukraine, which may close the window of opportunity for Russia to conclude a peace agreement on favorable terms.

The arrival of the Trump administration brought a dramatic change in the US approach to the conflict, with personal phone calls between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as numerous statements by US Ambassador Steve Witkoff that were more inclined to the Russian view of the conflict. Trump has also criticized the US's generous military support to Ukraine - the article says.

The authors, citing unnamed Russian officials and analysts, note that any "deterioration of such a warming of American-Russian relations could overshadow Putin's celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9" and increase pressure on Russia to soften its terms for a ceasefire.

The agreement worsens the situation for Russia. The key reason for the tension between Trump and Zelensky has been removed - the publication quotes pro-Kremlin political scientist Sergei Markov.

In turn, an unnamed Russian official noted that Putin is feeling internal pressure from his entourage "to at least give the impression that he has made further concessions."

"He (Putin - ed.) understands that he needs to cooperate more. Otherwise, the bill proposed by Graham (regarding the strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation - ed.) will be a serious blow, as the government has already announced that the budget deficit is growing," the official said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a statement regarding the signing of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States. According to him, this agreement "clearly signals to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine in the long term."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the agreement with Kyiv on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund is a step towards ending the war.

