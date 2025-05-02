$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10218 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19763 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 23149 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 18054 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30486 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68390 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138998 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121187 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128789 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127927 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

EU has reacted to the possible withdrawal of the US from peace talks: assuring support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

The EU has assured Ukraine of its unwavering support and continued increase in military assistance, regardless of a possible US withdrawal from peace talks.

EU has reacted to the possible withdrawal of the US from peace talks: assuring support for Ukraine

The EU has commented on information regarding the possible withdrawal of the US from the role of mediator in peace negotiations on the war between Russia and Ukraine. The EU assures of its unwavering support.

This was stated by EU representative for foreign policy Anuar El Anuni during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

At this stage, we will not engage in any speculation, but we can say that our priority, which has always been unwavering, is to ensure that Ukraine is a strong state. We continue to increase our military support to Ukraine

- El Anuni noted.

This is how the European Commission answered journalists' questions about whether the European Union or individual EU member states would be able to take on this role if the United States renounces its role as mediator.

According to El Anuni, the EU continues to increase military assistance to Ukraine.

Member states have allocated EUR 23 billion to support this year. Two-thirds of the target for the provision of ammunition planned for 2025 has also been achieved.

The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table. And we continue our diplomatic efforts at all levels, at any time, to support Ukraine, to support its right to defense, and to support a lasting and just peace for Ukraine. This is what we have been doing for more than three years and what we will continue to adhere to. So this is our direction of problems. And the more countries, obviously including the US, can share this common goal, the better for strengthening Ukraine

- added the EU representative.

Let us remind you

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the US readiness to continue to assist in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The essence of the changes is that we remain engaged and will help as much as we can. However, we will no longer be actively flying around the world to participate in negotiations. Now it is the responsibility of both parties

- explained the spokeswoman of the State Department.
Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
