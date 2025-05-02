EU has reacted to the possible withdrawal of the US from peace talks: assuring support for Ukraine

The EU has commented on information regarding the possible withdrawal of the US from the role of mediator in peace negotiations on the war between Russia and Ukraine. The EU assures of its unwavering support.

This was stated by EU representative for foreign policy Anuar El Anuni during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

At this stage, we will not engage in any speculation, but we can say that our priority, which has always been unwavering, is to ensure that Ukraine is a strong state. We continue to increase our military support to Ukraine - El Anuni noted.

This is how the European Commission answered journalists' questions about whether the European Union or individual EU member states would be able to take on this role if the United States renounces its role as mediator.

According to El Anuni, the EU continues to increase military assistance to Ukraine.

Member states have allocated EUR 23 billion to support this year. Two-thirds of the target for the provision of ammunition planned for 2025 has also been achieved.

The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table. And we continue our diplomatic efforts at all levels, at any time, to support Ukraine, to support its right to defense, and to support a lasting and just peace for Ukraine. This is what we have been doing for more than three years and what we will continue to adhere to. So this is our direction of problems. And the more countries, obviously including the US, can share this common goal, the better for strengthening Ukraine - added the EU representative.

Let us remind you

According to State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the US readiness to continue to assist in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.