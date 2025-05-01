$41.470.09
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11053 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29673 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44539 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55487 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207609 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130179 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155724 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222641 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244286 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336016 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71200 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 63489 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 104311 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80114 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 92615 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1236 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 93762 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207609 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175521 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214371 views
UNN Lite

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2326 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2118 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26538 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72774 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77893 views
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8868 views

The President of Ukraine enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against individuals, including Oleksiy Arestovych and Myroslav Oleshko, who illegally left Ukraine in 2023.

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of sanctions. The list includes, in particular, blogger Myroslav Oleshko, who illegally left Ukraine in 2023, and public figure Oleksiy Arestovych, who is abroad, as well as political scientist Kostyantyn Bondarenko. This was reported by UNN with reference to the text of the decree published on the website of the Office of the President.

Details

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of May 1, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)", - the decree reads.

In general, it concerns decrees №267/2025, №268/2025, №269/2025.

Thus, according to decree №267/2025, 9 individuals were sanctioned, including former Advisor to the Office of the President Oleksiy Arestovych, blogger Myroslav Oleshko, former head of the "Derzhava" party Dmytro Vasylets, which is banned in Ukraine, and political scientist Kostyantyn Bondarenko. 

According to decree №268/2025, 6 individuals were sanctioned, and according to the document of decree №269/2025 - 69 legal entities and 61 individuals.

The sanctions include deprivation of state awards of Ukraine and other distinctions, blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations, etc. Term of application - "indefinitely; ten years".

Let us remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted new sanctions on April 11 and announced further sanctions steps aimed at countering Russian aggression. In particular, it concerns the blocking of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
