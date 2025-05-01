Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on the introduction of sanctions. The list includes, in particular, blogger Myroslav Oleshko, who illegally left Ukraine in 2023, and public figure Oleksiy Arestovych, who is abroad, as well as political scientist Kostyantyn Bondarenko. This was reported by UNN with reference to the text of the decree published on the website of the Office of the President.

Details

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of May 1, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)", - the decree reads.

In general, it concerns decrees №267/2025, №268/2025, №269/2025.

Thus, according to decree №267/2025, 9 individuals were sanctioned, including former Advisor to the Office of the President Oleksiy Arestovych, blogger Myroslav Oleshko, former head of the "Derzhava" party Dmytro Vasylets, which is banned in Ukraine, and political scientist Kostyantyn Bondarenko.

According to decree №268/2025, 6 individuals were sanctioned, and according to the document of decree №269/2025 - 69 legal entities and 61 individuals.

The sanctions include deprivation of state awards of Ukraine and other distinctions, blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations, etc. Term of application - "indefinitely; ten years".

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted new sanctions on April 11 and announced further sanctions steps aimed at countering Russian aggression. In particular, it concerns the blocking of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation.