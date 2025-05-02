$41.590.12
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7602 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
11:48 AM • 27205 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 50181 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 62843 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41556 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50400 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 79494 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147259 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 123216 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132007 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Blackout in Bali: tourist paradise plunged into darkness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3282 views

On the Indonesian island of Bali, most areas were left without electricity, which led to traffic jams and queues at the airport. Companies are working to restore power supply.

Blackout in Bali: tourist paradise plunged into darkness

Most areas of the Indonesian island of Bali have been affected by a power outage. Huge queues have formed at the airport, although flights have not been disrupted. There are also traffic jams on the roads due to the lack of lighting. Local companies are currently working to restore power. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

A power outage occurred in several regions of the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Friday, and efforts are underway to restore services to those affected 

- said state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara.

A spokesperson for the agency said the company is investigating the cause of the power outage and is working to restore power.

The recovery process is currently underway gradually 

– said I Wayan Eka Susana.

According to the airport operator, the island's airport terminal was also affected, but flights continued.

Photos circulating on social media show traffic jams on Bali roads as a result of the crash and long queues at airport check-in counters.

Let's add

According to the island's statistics bureau, Bali is Indonesia's main tourist center, which was visited by 6.3 million foreign tourists last year.

Blackout in Spain and Portugal blamed on dependence on solar energy - FT01.05.25, 16:34 • 11272 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Indonesia
Bali
