Blackout in Bali: tourist paradise plunged into darkness

Most areas of the Indonesian island of Bali have been affected by a power outage. Huge queues have formed at the airport, although flights have not been disrupted. There are also traffic jams on the roads due to the lack of lighting. Local companies are currently working to restore power. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

A power outage occurred in several regions of the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Friday, and efforts are underway to restore services to those affected - said state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara.

A spokesperson for the agency said the company is investigating the cause of the power outage and is working to restore power.

The recovery process is currently underway gradually – said I Wayan Eka Susana.

According to the airport operator, the island's airport terminal was also affected, but flights continued.

Photos circulating on social media show traffic jams on Bali roads as a result of the crash and long queues at airport check-in counters.

According to the island's statistics bureau, Bali is Indonesia's main tourist center, which was visited by 6.3 million foreign tourists last year.

