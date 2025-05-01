Blackout in Spain and Portugal blamed on dependence on solar energy - FT

$41.470.09
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11094 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29763 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44615 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55557 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207732 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130216 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155758 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222643 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244299 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336016 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71200 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 63489 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 104311 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80114 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 92615 views
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1404 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 93890 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207732 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175588 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214437 views
De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2406 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2170 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26562 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72797 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77914 views
Blackout in Spain and Portugal blamed on dependence on solar energy - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Experts believe that the Spanish power grid could not cope with the large amount of solar energy, which led to the shutdown of 15 GW. The need for more stable energy sources is being considered.

Blackout in Spain and Portugal blamed on dependence on solar energy - FT

The inability of the Spanish power grid to cope with extremely high volumes of solar power has become a key factor in Monday's catastrophic power outage, former regulators and experts say, according to the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

About 55 percent of Spain's supply came from solar sources when 15 GW of electricity disconnected from the grid in just five seconds on Monday afternoon, causing a widespread power outage in Spain and Portugal.

Several European experts said Spain appeared to lack sufficient firm power - an easily accessible, reliable source of energy from sources such as fossil fuels or nuclear power that can be reduced or increased - to turn on when the grid frequency dropped sharply at 12:33 p.m. local time on Monday. The frequency, the rate at which the electric current changes, must be kept stable for the grid to function.

No hypothesis is ruled out: Sánchez on the investigation into the large-scale power outage in Spain 29.04.25, 22:25 • 5114 views

Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica said it still does not know the exact cause of the outage. CEO Beatriz Corredor denied that renewable sources had "made the system more vulnerable" in an interview with El País on Wednesday.

But André Merlin, founder and former CEO of French grid operator RTE, told the Financial Times: "Two-thirds of production [electricity in Spain] consisted of uncontrolled resources. These uncontrolled resources... do not contribute to the stability of the internal electricity system."

Jorge Sanz, a leading former Spanish energy official and board member of the International Energy Agency, told Spanish television on Wednesday evening that an excess of electricity may have initially caused the problem. Normally, the grid operator would have dealt with this by asking traditional power plants to curb their output, but this was not possible because there were so few power plants on the grid, Sanz said.

This would be followed by a shutdown of electricity generation to avoid damage to equipment, which in turn would lead to a shutdown.

In Spain, 4 victims of the blackout were reported: people died due to careless handling of fire29.04.25, 21:45 • 4926 views

Sanz said: "There was an imbalance of supply. [The grid operator] needed to cut off power, but when it resorts to fixed capacity services to reduce the load, it can barely do so because they were barely connected."

Last month, Transport Minister Oscar Puente said via his X account that an "overvoltage in the grid" caused a failure that caused some high-speed rail lines to fail for several hours.

Meanwhile, one energy advisor close to the European Commission also said experts are looking into whether the country's high reliance on renewable energy and lack of fixed capacity to balance intermittent supplies contributed to the power outage.

Grid operators must constantly balance electricity supply and demand to keep the grid frequency stable and avoid damage to equipment or outages. Such stability is easier to achieve with fossil fuel-fired turbines, hydroelectric power plants or nuclear power than with renewable technologies such as solar power. Spain's grid frequency dropped sharply below the optimum level of 50 Hz at 12:33 p.m. local time on Monday.

In Spain, the investigation into the mass power outage was classified against the background of the cyber terrorism version - the media30.04.25, 19:40 • 11125 views

Reliance on solar power during the outage has led to criticism of Red Eléctrica. Usually, about a fifth of the country's supply comes from solar power.

Sanz, a former advisor on alternative energy transition in the Spanish government, said grid management was "poor" because not enough nuclear, hydro or fossil fuel-generated electricity was planned to balance the system. Of the planned 26 GW of electricity supply on Monday, only 5 GW came from continuous sources.

The Brussels advisor pointed to Red Eléctrica's own 2024 annual report, which stated that outages caused by "high penetration of renewables" without sufficient "necessary technical capabilities to adequately respond to disruptions" pose a risk to the system.

Merlin was less critical of the operator, but said renewable energy policies should be reviewed in light of the incident. "I don't think the Spanish or Portuguese operators managed poorly. Simply put, we need to be careful with policies of maximizing development and maximizing the use of intermittent renewable energy as opposed to more traditional means."

Some experts say the outage may have been caused by a cascade of events, not a single problem. "We usually find several things that went wrong at the same time," said Christian Ruby, secretary general of the Eurelectric industry body.

Merlin suggested that solar power plants failed first. He offered a different theory than Sanz's idea of a surplus of solar energy, suggesting that heavy cloud cover may have led to a sharp drop in production at some solar power plants, which affected the grid frequency.

Corredor of Red Eléctrica, who is under intense pressure to explain what happened, said the company has not yet determined the cause of the outage and cannot say that solar power plants are behind the outage. She said the operator observed a sudden shutdown in the southwestern region of Spain, where many solar power plants are located.

Spain and Portugal investigate the cause of the blackout after the return of light29.04.25, 13:05 • 4070 views

But she launched a strong defense of Spain's renewable energy systems and pointed to the unreliability of other energy sources, including nuclear. "[Renewable sources] are not dangerous technologies. The proof is that the system works with renewable sources every day... It is not true that wider penetration of renewable sources has made the system more vulnerable," she noted.

In addition to reducing carbon emissions and nuclear waste generation, Spain's renewable energy grid has helped lower energy prices compared to many other European countries, thereby helping industry and economic growth.

The Spanish government of Pedro Sanchez has developed plans to increase renewable energy production to 80 percent of electricity generation by 2030, compared to more than half in 2023.

But Sanchez has been criticized by opposition politicians for plans to phase out Spain's expensive nuclear grid, and several experts, including Merlin, have advocated for greater use of nuclear power in Spain to ensure energy security.

Iberdrola CEO Ignacio Galan told analysts on Tuesday that nuclear power is the "least expensive solution to ensure system stability."

Another solution is to accelerate the deployment of battery technologies or storage systems or improve connections with other countries to import more electricity.

"The main focus for the country should now be to increase storage capacity," said Pratiksha Ramdas, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

Portugal initiates EU audit after massive blackout30.04.25, 15:42 • 5466 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Pedro Sánchez
El País
European Commission
Financial Times
Spain
Portugal
