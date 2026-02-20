IMF prepares new $8.1 billion loan program for Ukraine - Reuters

The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider a new agreement on a loan program for Ukraine worth $8.1 billion in the coming days. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that if this program is approved, it will replace Kyiv's current $15.5 billion loan agreement with the IMF. At the same time, the new program will be aimed at supporting economic stability and public spending in the fifth year of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Russian invasion continues to deal a severe blow to the Ukrainian people and economy - said IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack.

According to her, Ukraine has fulfilled the preconditions necessary to advance the request for a new program - in particular, it submitted a draft labor code law and adopted a budget. At the same time, Ukraine's economic growth in 2025 is likely to be less than 2%.

Recall

The International Monetary Fund softened the terms of the new financing program for Ukraine, moving prior actions to "beacons." This means postponing the fulfillment of requirements until mid-spring.

