In Spain, the investigation into the mass power outage was classified against the background of the cyber terrorism version - the media

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 26302 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 64695 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 100039 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 126994 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 212422 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 105415 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 239366 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 170779 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 117874 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 146649 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 120605 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 65860 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 77860 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 35435 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 78981 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114422 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 212423 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 171479 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 21592 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 24065 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 24148 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 66641 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 121399 views
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

In Spain, the investigation into the mass power outage was classified against the background of the cyber terrorism version - the media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5052 views

The National Court of Spain has classified the investigation of large-scale power outages. A version of a cyberattack on critical infrastructure is being considered.

In Spain, the investigation into the mass power outage was classified against the background of the cyber terrorism version - the media

The National Court of Spain has decided to classify the investigation into the large-scale power outages that paralyzed Spain and some neighboring countries. This is reported by El Pais and El Confidencial.

Details

The investigation, which is currently being conducted in Spain, is to find out whether the massive power outages in Spain were the result of a cyber attack against the country's critical infrastructure. Judge José Luis Calama acknowledged that the cause of the outages is still "unknown", but "cyberterrorism is also being considered among the possible versions." The judge made the decision to classify the case at the request of the prosecutor's office.

Thus, the judicial authorities seek to "prevent a situation that could seriously jeopardize the results of the investigation."

Now, the National Cryptological Center and the Spanish power grid operator Red Eléctrica have 10 days to provide the court with a report on the causes of the power outage in the country. The same task was given to the Police Information Department.

Addition

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered Spain, Portugal and France Ukraine's assistance in overcoming the energy crisis.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Andrii Sybiha
France
Spain
Portugal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
