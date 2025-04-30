In Spain, the investigation into the mass power outage was classified against the background of the cyber terrorism version - the media

The National Court of Spain has decided to classify the investigation into the large-scale power outages that paralyzed Spain and some neighboring countries. This is reported by El Pais and El Confidencial.

Details

The investigation, which is currently being conducted in Spain, is to find out whether the massive power outages in Spain were the result of a cyber attack against the country's critical infrastructure. Judge José Luis Calama acknowledged that the cause of the outages is still "unknown", but "cyberterrorism is also being considered among the possible versions." The judge made the decision to classify the case at the request of the prosecutor's office.

Thus, the judicial authorities seek to "prevent a situation that could seriously jeopardize the results of the investigation."

Now, the National Cryptological Center and the Spanish power grid operator Red Eléctrica have 10 days to provide the court with a report on the causes of the power outage in the country. The same task was given to the Police Information Department.

Addition

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered Spain, Portugal and France Ukraine's assistance in overcoming the energy crisis.