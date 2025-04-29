Spain and Portugal investigate the cause of the blackout after the return of light

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 2054 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11755 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30884 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37682 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37833 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36239 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31272 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58589 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58838 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.9m/s
23%
753 mm
Popular news

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 26344 views

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 14780 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 18499 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 20077 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 11313 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 30884 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 37682 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 37833 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 36239 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 40199 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 25243 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 45125 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 44436 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 151244 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 64723 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

Spain and Portugal investigate the cause of the blackout after the return of light

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

The authorities of Spain and Portugal have restored electricity supply after massive outages. The causes of the failure are being investigated, but there are questions about renewable energy.

Spain and Portugal investigate the cause of the blackout after the return of light

Electricity supply was restored in most parts of Spain and Portugal early on Tuesday morning after massive outages across the countries, although authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the sudden outage, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

In Spain, schools and offices reopened, public transport resumed after long delays, traffic jams cleared, and many hospitals resumed power, while others continued to operate on generators.

In Spain, power has almost been restored after a failure, the cause of which may be "disappearance" of electricity29.04.25, 08:41 • 2238 views

Spanish grid operator Red Electrica said it was able to meet virtually all of the country's electricity demand on Tuesday morning, while Portuguese counterpart REN said that by Monday evening all 89 substations in the country had been restored and were operating.

Authorities are now under pressure to explain what caused one of the biggest power outages ever seen in Europe.

Spain is one of the largest producers of renewable energy in Europe, but Monday's outage has already sparked controversy over whether the volatility of electricity supplies from solar or wind has made its energy systems more vulnerable to such an outage.

John Kemp, an energy analyst and public policy expert, said it could take investigators several months to identify the clear causes of the sequence of failures that led to the blackout.

"The region has one of the highest rates of renewable generation from wind and solar in the world, so the blackout will be an example of how renewable generators affect reliability, as well as restart after a major outage," he said.

The Portuguese government said hospitals had resumed operations, airports were operating, albeit with delays in Lisbon, while the capital's metro was resuming operations and trains were running.

French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci told RTL radio on Tuesday that France is better prepared to prevent power outages similar to those that occurred in Spain and Portugal, and that the impact on France was "minimal" - some areas of France also experienced brief power outages on Monday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Reuters
France
Spain
Europe
Portugal
Lisbon
Brent
$63.89
Bitcoin
$94,995.50
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,318.79
Ethereum
$1,831.79