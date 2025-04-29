$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

In Spain, electricity supply has been almost completely restored after a major outage, the cause of which may be a strange disappearance of electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

In Spain, 99.16% of electricity supply has been restored. The cause of the massive outage was the disappearance of 15 gigawatts of electricity from the grid, which is being investigated.

In Spain, electricity supply has been almost completely restored after a major outage, the cause of which may be a strange disappearance of electricity

Electricity supply throughout Spain has been almost completely restored after a massive outage, with about 99.16% of electricity back in the grid, Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica said on Tuesday morning, UNN reports.

Details

"99.16% of the demand on the peninsula has already been restored, and production is 21,265 MW. All substations of the transmission grid are operating," the company said.

Work, as indicated, is continuing.

The massive power outage that left the Iberian Peninsula in the dark on Monday appears to have been caused by an unexplained disappearance of 15 gigawatts of electricity from Spain's power grid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, Politico reports.

"This has never happened before," Sanchez said with a serious look at a press conference late Monday evening. - And experts have not yet determined what caused it, but they will."

He added that "no hypothesis has been ruled out and all possible causes are being investigated."

A Spanish government official said that "at 12:33 (local time) 15 gigawatts of energy produced (in Spain) suddenly disappeared and remained absent for five seconds."

They added that the amount of electricity that suddenly disappeared from the grid was equivalent to 60 percent of the total consumed across the country at the time.

The sudden drop in available power destabilized Spain's power grid, which is closely integrated with Portugal's and connected to the rest of Europe via a small number of cross-border connections with France.

Eduardo Prieto, director of Spanish transmission system operator Red Eléctrica, said on Monday that the outage was caused by a "very strong fluctuation in the electricity grid" that led to "the disconnection of the Spanish power system from the European system and the fall of the Iberian electricity grid at 12:38 (local time)."

The situation, which affected public transport networks, traffic lights, hospitals and payment systems, is unprecedented.

As Reuters notes, the cause is unclear, as Portugal suggested the problem originated in Spain, while Spain pointed to a break in the connection with France, the publication points out.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said there was "no indication" that the outage was caused by a cyberattack. Nevertheless, there were rumors of possible sabotage, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

João Conceição, a board member of Portuguese grid operator REN, told reporters that the company had not ruled out the possibility of "very large fluctuations in electrical voltage, initially in the Spanish system, which then spread to the Portuguese system."

"There could be a thousand and one reasons, it is premature to assess the cause," he said, adding that REN is in contact with Spain.

The Joint Cyber Command, which reports to the Defense Staff and oversees cybersecurity, and the National Cryptological Center have launched an investigation into the power outage.

Sanchez said it could take longer than expected to restore power across the country.

As Reuters writes, power began to return to some parts of the Iberian Peninsula late Monday after a massive outage halted much of Spain and Portugal, grounding planes, halting public transport and forcing hospitals to suspend routine operations.

Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage29.04.25, 02:07 • 3962 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Pedro Sánchez
Mark Rutte
Reuters
NATO
France
Spain
Portugal
