In Spain, electricity supply has been almost completely restored after a major outage, the cause of which may be a strange disappearance of electricity

Electricity supply throughout Spain has been almost completely restored after a massive outage, with about 99.16% of electricity back in the grid, Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica said on Tuesday morning, UNN reports.

Details

"99.16% of the demand on the peninsula has already been restored, and production is 21,265 MW. All substations of the transmission grid are operating," the company said.

Work, as indicated, is continuing.

The massive power outage that left the Iberian Peninsula in the dark on Monday appears to have been caused by an unexplained disappearance of 15 gigawatts of electricity from Spain's power grid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, Politico reports.

"This has never happened before," Sanchez said with a serious look at a press conference late Monday evening. - And experts have not yet determined what caused it, but they will."

He added that "no hypothesis has been ruled out and all possible causes are being investigated."

A Spanish government official said that "at 12:33 (local time) 15 gigawatts of energy produced (in Spain) suddenly disappeared and remained absent for five seconds."

They added that the amount of electricity that suddenly disappeared from the grid was equivalent to 60 percent of the total consumed across the country at the time.

The sudden drop in available power destabilized Spain's power grid, which is closely integrated with Portugal's and connected to the rest of Europe via a small number of cross-border connections with France.

Eduardo Prieto, director of Spanish transmission system operator Red Eléctrica, said on Monday that the outage was caused by a "very strong fluctuation in the electricity grid" that led to "the disconnection of the Spanish power system from the European system and the fall of the Iberian electricity grid at 12:38 (local time)."

The situation, which affected public transport networks, traffic lights, hospitals and payment systems, is unprecedented.

As Reuters notes, the cause is unclear, as Portugal suggested the problem originated in Spain, while Spain pointed to a break in the connection with France, the publication points out.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said there was "no indication" that the outage was caused by a cyberattack. Nevertheless, there were rumors of possible sabotage, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

João Conceição, a board member of Portuguese grid operator REN, told reporters that the company had not ruled out the possibility of "very large fluctuations in electrical voltage, initially in the Spanish system, which then spread to the Portuguese system."

"There could be a thousand and one reasons, it is premature to assess the cause," he said, adding that REN is in contact with Spain.

The Joint Cyber Command, which reports to the Defense Staff and oversees cybersecurity, and the National Cryptological Center have launched an investigation into the power outage.

Sanchez said it could take longer than expected to restore power across the country.

As Reuters writes, power began to return to some parts of the Iberian Peninsula late Monday after a massive outage halted much of Spain and Portugal, grounding planes, halting public transport and forcing hospitals to suspend routine operations.

Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage