Blackout in Europe: Spain and Portugal recovering from massive power outage

Western Europe is gradually recovering from the consequences of a large-scale power outage. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Yes, electricity supply has been restored to 2.5 million consumers in Portugal. Technicians have also restored power to 85 out of 89 substations.

Meanwhile, in Spain, more than 35% of capacity and 51% of substations have been restored. The country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez noted that the cause of the blackout is still unknown.

This has never happened before. To understand, 15 gigawatts is equivalent to about 60% of the country's demand - he noted.

At the same time, Sanchez admitted that it is not yet possible to say with certainty when the energy supply situation will return to normal.

Let us remind you

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity. The Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs has declared a state of emergency.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered Ukraine's help in overcoming the energy crisis.

