We have significant experience: Zelenskyy offered the Prime Minister of Spain assistance in restoring the energy system

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 8386 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 24054 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 36812 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 26871 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 25051 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 34732 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 28827 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14228 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 26727 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 73507 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Publications
Exclusives
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 15175 views

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

April 28, 02:14 PM • 18997 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 16672 views

A Komatsu demining vehicle exploded in Kharkiv region: details

04:52 PM • 8970 views

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

05:25 PM • 11036 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 16720 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 34732 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 28827 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 26728 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 73507 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 15203 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 36137 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 36141 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 143268 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 57492 views
We have significant experience: Zelenskyy offered the Prime Minister of Spain assistance in restoring the energy system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Spain assistance in connection with the large-scale power outage. Ukrainian specialists are ready to join the restoration of the Spanish energy system.

We have significant experience: Zelenskyy offered the Prime Minister of Spain assistance in restoring the energy system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez regarding the emergency situation that occurred in the energy system of this country. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Ukraine, over the years of war and Russian strikes on our energy system, has gained considerable experience in countering any energy challenges, and in particular blackouts.

No matter what happens, we are always ready to help and support our friends

- Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian specialists can join the work on restoring the energy system of Spain.

"I instructed the Minister of Energy of Ukraine to act as quickly as possible. Our technical specialists are ready to help," the President assured.

Let us recall

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity. The Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs has declared a state of emergency.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered assistance from Ukraine in overcoming the energy crisis.

Von der Leyen: European Commission helps in restoring the energy system of the Iberian Peninsula28.04.25, 17:26 • 2584 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Pedro Sánchez
Spain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
