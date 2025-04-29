We have significant experience: Zelenskyy offered the Prime Minister of Spain assistance in restoring the energy system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez regarding the emergency situation that occurred in the energy system of this country. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Ukraine, over the years of war and Russian strikes on our energy system, has gained considerable experience in countering any energy challenges, and in particular blackouts.

No matter what happens, we are always ready to help and support our friends - Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian specialists can join the work on restoring the energy system of Spain.

"I instructed the Minister of Energy of Ukraine to act as quickly as possible. Our technical specialists are ready to help," the President assured.

Let us recall

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity. The Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs has declared a state of emergency.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered assistance from Ukraine in overcoming the energy crisis.

