Von der Leyen: European Commission helps in restoring the energy system of the Iberian Peninsula

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has stated the European Commission's readiness to help restore energy supply in the Iberian Peninsula after a large-scale power outage.

She noted that she spoke with Spanish President Pedro Sánchez about the power outage on the Iberian Peninsula.

I confirmed that the European Commission is monitoring the situation with national and European authorities and our Electricity Coordination Group. We will coordinate efforts and share information to help restore the energy system, and agreed to remain in close contact, - the message says.

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity.

In particular, Barajas International Airport in Madrid was left without electricity, telecommunications were also affected, and residents of both countries said they had no access to mobile networks.