Von der Leyen: European Commission helps in restoring the energy system of the Iberian Peninsula

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3414 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 10045 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7406 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 10390 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 15940 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 16200 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 11740 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17147 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 64461 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57289 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
23%
758 mm
Popular news

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 19195 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 13372 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 11166 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 23696 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23056 views
Publications

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 15966 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 16220 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 17159 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 64472 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 166438 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Italy

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 3988 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23565 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 24170 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 139427 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 54044 views
Actual

Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

Von der Leyen: European Commission helps in restoring the energy system of the Iberian Peninsula

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Ursula von der Leyen has announced the European Commission's readiness to help restore energy supplies to the Iberian Peninsula following a massive power outage. The Commission will coordinate recovery efforts.

Von der Leyen: European Commission helps in restoring the energy system of the Iberian Peninsula

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has stated the European Commission's readiness to help restore energy supply in the Iberian Peninsula after a large-scale power outage.

She mentioned this in X, writes UNN.

Details

She noted that she spoke with Spanish President Pedro Sánchez about the power outage on the Iberian Peninsula.

I confirmed that the European Commission is monitoring the situation with national and European authorities and our Electricity Coordination Group. We will coordinate efforts and share information to help restore the energy system, and agreed to remain in close contact,

- the message says.

Recall

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity.

In particular, Barajas International Airport in Madrid was left without electricity, telecommunications were also affected, and residents of both countries said they had no access to mobile networks. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Pedro Sánchez
European Commission
Spain
Madrid
Portugal
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$65.11
Bitcoin
$93,972.30
S&P 500
$5,520.50
Tesla
$285.54
Газ TTF
$32.38
Золото
$3,304.09
Ethereum
$1,783.68