We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15826 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28924 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64892 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213965 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122690 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310826 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213763 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244230 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Champions League March 5: "Benfica" vs "Barcelona", "Bayer" and "Bavaria" and other matches of the Round of 16

On 5 March, four matches of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League will take place. ‘PSG will host Liverpool, Benfica will play Barcelona, Feyenoord will face Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich will play Bayer Leverkusen.

Sports • March 5, 02:21 PM • 13916 views

Relocation of companies in 2024: more than 11 thousand companies changed their registration addresses

In 2024, 11083 companies changed their legal address, which is 18% less than last year. Most companies left Kyiv - 36.6%, but the capital remains the main center for business relocation.

Economy • February 10, 07:48 AM • 28073 views

Innovations despite challenges: how Ukrainian technologies are changing the world

Ukrainian tech companies presented innovative solutions at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon. From Esper Bionics bionic prostheses to VSYS crypto processors, domestic developments are setting new global standards.

Business News • December 16, 03:28 PM • 26142 views

Ukrainian airline resumes regular flights: what is known

Starting April 2025, Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines will resume scheduled flights from its base in Chisinau. The company launches flights to 8 European destinations, including Paris, Barcelona, and Larnaca.

Society • December 12, 03:37 AM • 22002 views

132 hamsters escaped from the luggage compartment and delayed the plane for 5 days

At the Portuguese airport, hamsters chewed through transport boxes and ended up in the hold of the plane. Because of this, the flight had to be postponed for 5 days until the animals were caught.

News of the World • November 20, 10:33 AM • 14203 views

Slovenian police detain protester who shouted “Russia will win” during Olena Zelenska's visit to Ljubljana

A man shouted pro-Russian slogans during the transfer of a book donation in a Ljubljana library. Police detained the offender, who was shouting “Russia will win” in English.

Politics • November 20, 09:05 AM • 15826 views

Future German chancellor candidate from the Greens is ready for a coalition with all parties

German Vice Chancellor Gobert Habeck has declared his readiness to cooperate with all parties after the collapse of the “traffic light” coalition. He plans to run for the chancellor's post in early elections on February 23.

News of the World • November 13, 09:55 AM • 18673 views

German Vice Chancellor could not take off from Lisbon due to a breakdown of a new government plane

Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.

News of the World • November 13, 07:38 AM • 18170 views

“Stop Russia": Ukrainian activists disrupted Navalnaya's speech at a conference in Lisbon

During a speech by Alexei Navalny's widow at the Web Summit tech conference, Ukrainian activists staged a protest. They chanted anti-Russian slogans and sounded an air raid siren.

War • November 12, 04:32 PM • 30612 views

A Ukrainian bookshelf has appeared in Portugal. It was opened by Zelenska

The First Lady of Ukraine opened a Ukrainian bookshelf in the Cascais library. She also took part in the unveiling of a memorial plaque to the Holodomor victims in Lisbon and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

Politics • October 23, 07:30 PM • 48422 views

12-year-old boy stabs six children at school in Portugal

At a school in Azambuja, Portugal, a 12-year-old boy attacked six children with a knife. One boy sustained a serious chest wound and five girls sustained minor wounds to their arms.

Society • September 17, 07:25 PM • 19427 views

In Portugal, planes collided at an air show: there are dead and wounded among the pilots

One Spanish pilot was killed and the other was injured when two planes collided during an Air Show in the Portuguese city of Beja.

News of the World • June 3, 05:59 AM • 25775 views

The Presidential Administration announced details of the security agreement with Portugal

Ukraine and Portugal signed a bilateral security agreement that provides Ukraine with military support worth at least 126 million euros this year, confirming participation in the F-16 coalition, the International Maritime Security Coalition, and the large-caliber ammunition program.

War • May 28, 05:54 PM • 41785 views

Zelensky arrived in Portugal - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Portugal, where he is expected to sign a security agreement between Ukraine and Portugal.

Politics • May 28, 03:23 PM • 22824 views

Taylor Swift held the first show of the European part of the tour: surprised fans with new outfits and changes in the setlist

Taylor Swift returned as part of her Eras Tour in Paris, presenting a new outfit and an edited setlist with six new tracks from her album "The Tortured Poets Department" during a 3-hour energetic show.

Culture • May 10, 01:45 PM • 107061 views

First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2024: when alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will perform, where to watch and how to vote

The first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7 at 22:00 in Malmö, Sweden, where alyona alyona &amp; Jerry Heil will perform at number 5 with the song "Teresa &amp; Maria".

Culture • May 7, 08:29 AM • 130449 views

"Trubin's Benfica leaves the Europa League after losing on penalties to Marseille

"Benfica, represented by Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, was eliminated from the Europa League after losing to Marseille on penalties following a 2-1 home win.

Sports • April 19, 10:07 AM • 13765 views