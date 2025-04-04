On 5 March, four matches of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League will take place. ‘PSG will host Liverpool, Benfica will play Barcelona, Feyenoord will face Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich will play Bayer Leverkusen.
In 2024, 11083 companies changed their legal address, which is 18% less than last year. Most companies left Kyiv - 36.6%, but the capital remains the main center for business relocation.
Ukrainian tech companies presented innovative solutions at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon. From Esper Bionics bionic prostheses to VSYS crypto processors, domestic developments are setting new global standards.
Starting April 2025, Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines will resume scheduled flights from its base in Chisinau. The company launches flights to 8 European destinations, including Paris, Barcelona, and Larnaca.
At the Portuguese airport, hamsters chewed through transport boxes and ended up in the hold of the plane. Because of this, the flight had to be postponed for 5 days until the animals were caught.
A man shouted pro-Russian slogans during the transfer of a book donation in a Ljubljana library. Police detained the offender, who was shouting “Russia will win” in English.
German Vice Chancellor Gobert Habeck has declared his readiness to cooperate with all parties after the collapse of the “traffic light” coalition. He plans to run for the chancellor's post in early elections on February 23.
Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.
During a speech by Alexei Navalny's widow at the Web Summit tech conference, Ukrainian activists staged a protest. They chanted anti-Russian slogans and sounded an air raid siren.
The First Lady of Ukraine opened a Ukrainian bookshelf in the Cascais library. She also took part in the unveiling of a memorial plaque to the Holodomor victims in Lisbon and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.
At a school in Azambuja, Portugal, a 12-year-old boy attacked six children with a knife. One boy sustained a serious chest wound and five girls sustained minor wounds to their arms.
One Spanish pilot was killed and the other was injured when two planes collided during an Air Show in the Portuguese city of Beja.
Ukraine and Portugal signed a bilateral security agreement that provides Ukraine with military support worth at least 126 million euros this year, confirming participation in the F-16 coalition, the International Maritime Security Coalition, and the large-caliber ammunition program.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Portugal, where he is expected to sign a security agreement between Ukraine and Portugal.
Taylor Swift returned as part of her Eras Tour in Paris, presenting a new outfit and an edited setlist with six new tracks from her album "The Tortured Poets Department" during a 3-hour energetic show.
The first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place on May 7 at 22:00 in Malmö, Sweden, where alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will perform at number 5 with the song "Teresa & Maria".
"Benfica, represented by Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, was eliminated from the Europa League after losing to Marseille on penalties following a 2-1 home win.