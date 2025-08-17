$41.450.00
August 16, 01:32 PM • 43494 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 85775 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 57822 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 60300 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 55333 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 49727 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 245326 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213026 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167679 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154936 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Tags
Authors
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 344123 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 298086 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 301914 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 309097 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 387630 views
Portugal and Spain in flames: dozens of fires destroy forests, Lisbon asks Europe for help

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Large-scale forest fires are raging on the Iberian Peninsula. Portugal and Spain have appealed to European partners for help, fighting fires that are destroying hectares of forests and forcing people to leave their homes.

Portugal and Spain in flames: dozens of fires destroy forests, Lisbon asks Europe for help

The Iberian Peninsula is experiencing the largest forest fires in recent years. In Portugal, almost 4,000 firefighters are trying to contain the fire, and the authorities have asked European partners for help. In Spain, the situation is no less critical - about 157,000 hectares have burned, hundreds of people have left their homes, UNN writes with reference to media.

Portugal, like Spain, has asked Europe for help in fighting forest fires

- reported the public broadcaster RTP.

About 3,500 firefighters are currently working in Portugal, trying to bring 10 large fires under control. The first victim was recorded on Friday.

In one of the cities, it is reported that a former mayor died while trying to contain the fire. At the same time, the situation in Spain is even more tragic - three people died there, including two volunteers who fought fires in Castile and Leon.

According to official data, about 157,000 hectares of territory have already burned in Spain, with almost half of this area destroyed in August alone. In the northwest of the country, 19 active fires were recorded on Saturday, with fire brigades from France and Italy participating in their extinguishing.

The fires currently engulfing the Iberian Peninsula are the strongest in recent years. The Portuguese Institute of Forestry reports that since the beginning of the year, 139,000 hectares of vegetation have been destroyed in the country, 64,000 of which in the last two days alone.

In Portugal, six roads in the north and center of the country also remain closed. In addition, the fires are fueled by a heatwave that has been raging for several days.

Residents of some villages are leaving their homes.

We are surrounded by flames and smoke, everyone is scared, many have left their homes

- says one woman. 

Farmers bring even small containers of water to help extinguish the flames. Workers hide all dangerous property - including gas cylinders, which can explode from fire.

Without firefighters, we would have already burned down. Praise their courage!

- says a local resident.

Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyed17.08.25, 05:15 • 24996 views

Alona Utkina

