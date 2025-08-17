Portugal and Spain in flames: dozens of fires destroy forests, Lisbon asks Europe for help

The Iberian Peninsula is experiencing the largest forest fires in recent years. In Portugal, almost 4,000 firefighters are trying to contain the fire, and the authorities have asked European partners for help. In Spain, the situation is no less critical - about 157,000 hectares have burned, hundreds of people have left their homes, UNN writes with reference to media.

Portugal, like Spain, has asked Europe for help in fighting forest fires - reported the public broadcaster RTP.

About 3,500 firefighters are currently working in Portugal, trying to bring 10 large fires under control. The first victim was recorded on Friday.

In one of the cities, it is reported that a former mayor died while trying to contain the fire. At the same time, the situation in Spain is even more tragic - three people died there, including two volunteers who fought fires in Castile and Leon.

According to official data, about 157,000 hectares of territory have already burned in Spain, with almost half of this area destroyed in August alone. In the northwest of the country, 19 active fires were recorded on Saturday, with fire brigades from France and Italy participating in their extinguishing.

The fires currently engulfing the Iberian Peninsula are the strongest in recent years. The Portuguese Institute of Forestry reports that since the beginning of the year, 139,000 hectares of vegetation have been destroyed in the country, 64,000 of which in the last two days alone.

In Portugal, six roads in the north and center of the country also remain closed. In addition, the fires are fueled by a heatwave that has been raging for several days.

Residents of some villages are leaving their homes.

We are surrounded by flames and smoke, everyone is scared, many have left their homes - says one woman.

Farmers bring even small containers of water to help extinguish the flames. Workers hide all dangerous property - including gas cylinders, which can explode from fire.

Without firefighters, we would have already burned down. Praise their courage! - says a local resident.

