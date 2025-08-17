Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyed

Mass protests continue in Serbia, demonstrators are setting off flares, and the police are responding with tear gas. This is reported by UNN with reference to KoSSev.

Details

It is noted that during the protests, the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the northern city of Novi Sad were destroyed.

Meanwhile, in Valjevo, police dispersed protesters by storming them, and tear gas was also used. Local residents, including some residents of nearby houses, threw pyrotechnics at the gendarmerie building.

Later, police in full riot gear surrounded several blocks in the center of Novi Sad and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A group of young people separated from the column and began to destroy the SNS premises, using pyrotechnics, which caused a fire - the article says.

According to the head of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ivica Dačić, as of August 16, six police officers were injured as a result of the protests, and 38 people were detained.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić accused the participants of the actions of attempting to destabilize the situation in the state.

Recall

Protests in Serbia erupted in early May. At that time, the country was engulfed in a wave of unrest. The reason was events six months ago. On November 1, 2024, in the city of Novi Sad, the roof near the entrance to the railway station suddenly collapsed. 16 people died, and several more people were seriously injured.

Activists accuse the country's authorities of negligence and corruption in the tragedy.

Protesters want to achieve early parliamentary elections. Aleksandar Vučić refuses to appoint them.

Protest-engulfed streets blocked by police: new demonstrations against Vučić's government in Serbia