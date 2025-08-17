$41.450.00
August 16, 01:32 PM
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Zelenskyy refused to cede Donbas in conversation with Trump and European leaders – mediaAugust 16, 04:43 PM • 8518 views
Trump-Putin meeting gave new impetus to ending the war in Ukraine - ErdoganAugust 16, 04:59 PM • 10434 views
Here's some good advice: Merz said that tomorrow European leaders will help Zelensky prepare for a meeting with TrumpAugust 16, 05:18 PM • 7396 views
Nissan driver in Kharkiv hit a woman with an infant on the sidewalkAugust 16, 05:29 PM • 8124 views
Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for UkraineAugust 16, 05:59 PM • 18143 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 335044 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 289249 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 293686 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 301042 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 379836 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Friedrich Merz
Robert Fico
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 38257 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 33552 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 103684 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 171510 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 248856 views
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Train
The Guardian
Fox News

Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Mass protests continue in Serbia with flares, police disperse demonstrators with tear gas. Ruling party offices have been destroyed, there are casualties among the police and detainees.

Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyed

Mass protests continue in Serbia, demonstrators are setting off flares, and the police are responding with tear gas. This is reported by UNN with reference to KoSSev.

Details

It is noted that during the protests, the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the northern city of Novi Sad were destroyed.

Meanwhile, in Valjevo, police dispersed protesters by storming them, and tear gas was also used. Local residents, including some residents of nearby houses, threw pyrotechnics at the gendarmerie building.

Later, police in full riot gear surrounded several blocks in the center of Novi Sad and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A group of young people separated from the column and began to destroy the SNS premises, using pyrotechnics, which caused a fire

- the article says.

According to the head of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ivica Dačić, as of August 16, six police officers were injured as a result of the protests, and 38 people were detained.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić accused the participants of the actions of attempting to destabilize the situation in the state.

Recall

Protests in Serbia erupted in early May. At that time, the country was engulfed in a wave of unrest. The reason was events six months ago. On November 1, 2024, in the city of Novi Sad, the roof near the entrance to the railway station suddenly collapsed. 16 people died, and several more people were seriously injured.

Activists accuse the country's authorities of negligence and corruption in the tragedy.

Protesters want to achieve early parliamentary elections. Aleksandar Vučić refuses to appoint them.

Protest-engulfed streets blocked by police: new demonstrations against Vučić's government in Serbia16.08.25, 11:35 • 5290 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Aleksandar Vučić
Serbia