Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 114390 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 132024 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 91654 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 86283 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
August 15, 06:26 PM • 75642 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 121058 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 219927 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 87418 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 197996 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Publications
Exclusives
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to Washington
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with Putin
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 219927 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 197996 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 295572 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
Protest-engulfed streets blocked by police: new demonstrations against Vučić's government in Serbia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

Anti-government protests continue in Serbia, leading to new clashes between demonstrators and police in Belgrade and Novi Sad. Protesters surrounded the offices of the ruling party, police detained 38 people, and six law enforcement officers were injured.

Protest-engulfed streets blocked by police: new demonstrations against Vučić's government in Serbia

In Belgrade, Novi Sad, and other cities in Serbia, which have been shaken by anti-government protests for several days in a row, new clashes and incidents occurred between demonstrators and police.

UNN reports with reference to the Swiss Telegraphic Agency and Serbian media.

Details

Anti-government protests, which erupted on Wednesday in several Serbian cities, continued this Saturday, after another night of clashes between demonstrators.

Earlier, Serbian media reported on burning garbage cans, as well as fireworks and other objects thrown at police. Interior Minister Ivica Dačić stated overnight that six police officers were injured. Before that, it was also known that 38 demonstrators were detained by law enforcement.

Recently, protesters again surrounded the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), the political force led by President Aleksandar Vučić.

Police reacted decisively, preventing contact with party activists.

Tension in Novi Sad remains high, with groups of rioters throwing heavy stones and bottles at the police. Numerous roadblocks have been set up in both cities, paralyzing traffic on central streets where there is a significant police presence.

Recall

In Serbia, the "Serbia, Wake Up" protests do not subside. In Vrbas, in the north of the country, dozens of people were injured during clashes with "government activists" and police.

"I am not such a dictator": Serbian President Vučić made a statement regarding a second term13.08.25, 23:26 • 6482 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Aleksandar Vučić
Belgrade
Serbia