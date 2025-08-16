Protest-engulfed streets blocked by police: new demonstrations against Vučić's government in Serbia

In Belgrade, Novi Sad, and other cities in Serbia, which have been shaken by anti-government protests for several days in a row, new clashes and incidents occurred between demonstrators and police.

Anti-government protests, which erupted on Wednesday in several Serbian cities, continued this Saturday, after another night of clashes between demonstrators.

Earlier, Serbian media reported on burning garbage cans, as well as fireworks and other objects thrown at police. Interior Minister Ivica Dačić stated overnight that six police officers were injured. Before that, it was also known that 38 demonstrators were detained by law enforcement.

Recently, protesters again surrounded the offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), the political force led by President Aleksandar Vučić.

Police reacted decisively, preventing contact with party activists.

Tension in Novi Sad remains high, with groups of rioters throwing heavy stones and bottles at the police. Numerous roadblocks have been set up in both cities, paralyzing traffic on central streets where there is a significant police presence.

